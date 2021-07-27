Salena Zito column: There's more than meets the eye at a demolition derby

Demolition derbies are as American as a glass of bourbon, an apple pie or the sound of a wooden bat cracking against a speeding baseball. They began around here sometime in the 1930s, as people found a use for their old tin lizzies that were rusting away in barns all across rural America.

The rules often vary, but the object remains the same. At least five (there were 25 at this event) drivers compete by intentionally ramming their vehicles into one another.

Some fans follow drivers and their cars from event to event. Some people just pick a car to win, just by the look of it, the make or even the color. There are wild cheers when a car makes it through another round, and there even are cheers of admiration when one is so beat up it has to be towed off the muddy field by a tractor.

Walking through the parking lot, the variety of license plates from New York, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio provide more evidence people are looking for entertainment outside of sitting in front of a large screen in their home or hunched over a small screen elsewhere. They are looking for community and a sense of belonging.