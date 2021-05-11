Salena Zito column: U.S. Steel cancels a billion dollar investment

Local economic development forecasters estimate more than 1,000 direct jobs will be lost, as well as countless supporting jobs that would have facilitated the buildout.

Jeff Nobers, the president of Pittsburgh Works, an economic group made up of officials in manufacturing, steel, energy and labor unions, said the unknown costs and future implications due to this decision are formidable and long-lasting.

Local elected officials are of several minds on this project. Most of them just were hoping it would fly under the radar of the climate justice warriors and go up without notice. That never was going to happen. The rest fully backed its demise because of their views on climate change.

One exception has been Fetterman, the progressive populist Democrat who is seeking his party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey in 2022.

He was a vocal supporter of the project, which sometimes placed him at odds within his own party’s ranks. His support created a strange alliance between him and Republican state lawmakers such as Allegheny County state Sen. Devlin Robinson and the state Senate majority leader, Kim Ward.

Ward said that although she does not agree with Fetterman on much, she sure does “on this one.”