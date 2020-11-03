Salena Zito column: What's old — and those who are old — can be made new again

For Mulligan, life purpose and appreciation never were about accumulating wealth and power. They always were about work ethic, dignity and aspiration.

One of the most persistent themes in my conversations with voters across the country, no matter who they are voting for, has been this outside pressure from our culture to shed the past and how it formed who we are as people, because it has been rendered unacceptable in today’s society.

The cultural curators in our country, the entities who hold the power and influence in everything we do — from how we consume our news to how we watch our sports and movies to how we use our phones — long ago shed any association with people who live and work and pray outside of the super ZIP codes of wealth and power.

The cultural elites rarely have anyone in their boardrooms, C-suites, newsrooms or bureaucracies who went to a state school, who sits in a pew every Sunday, owns a gun or grew up in a community with a mix of socioeconomic experiences.

They often shame voters into believing they are their friend, that they are part of their tribe when you think, wear and speak the words they want you to.

In short, if you just come to their side, they won’t tell you anymore that you are not needed or wanted.