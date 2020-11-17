Salena Zito column: When the NFL plays politics, small-business owners get tackled, too

His customer base is like a miniature United Nations. A variety of different languages, muffled slightly by masks, fill the air within his stores and the tables outside them.

When the pandemic hit, he adjusted. When a fire broke out in the middle of the night at his flagship store, he wept. So did the city. Then, he adjusted.

When the NFL decided to inject politics into its brand with advertising, social media posts and tributes on their uniforms, he adjusted, but it hasn’t been easy.

“Back in 2016, when the NFL first became mired in politics, I took a hit in sales,” he said. “The same in 2017. This year was no different. I saw my sales drop in a year when sales already were far below our regular numbers. People don’t want the places they go to escape from stress and drama to amplify the stress and drama.”

In 2016, when Colin Kaepernick first kneeled for the national anthem, the NFL experienced an 8% dip in television ratings during the regular season.

The slide continued in 2017, with television ratings dropping another 9.7% as the football organization continued to look more like a social justice organization than the one place where a guy from Canton, Ohio, could have something in common with a guy in Manhattan because they root for the same team.