Salena Zito column: Where's the beef? Thanks to Russian hackers, it's ever closer to home

Little says the farm has about 80 cows now. The pig population varies from as few as 30 to as many as 75 at any given time. They also have chickens and turkeys.

The fourth-generation farmer says people started rethinking meats during the pandemic. In the past two weeks since JBS’ systems were compromised and people worried about price and availability, both the interest and the demand have increased.

“We see from other farmers just how volatile it is, and that concern is shared by the consumer,” he says. “At JBS, everything is automated. Their slaughter lines do 3,000 to 4,000 beef a day versus my butcher that might do 10 or 12. It’s a huge difference. If my butcher has a power outage, they can default to a generator.”

There is no generator that can make up for such a hack, however. “Their computers go down, and all of a sudden, the nation’s meat supply is cut off,” Little says. “Now, it was only for a day, but that vulnerability makes people think about how they want to purchase their food supply.”

Ransomware allows hackers to encrypt their victims’ files, then force them to pay a ransom to restore them. The threat isn’t just that they steal the files and make them useless; they also can threaten to publish them if the ransom is not paid.