Salena Zito coumn: Is the rift between the public and the C-suites permanent?

Laura Hawkins Frazer, his childhood sweetheart and the model for his beloved character, Becky Thatcher, was there. Her role in the community was as the matron of the Home for the Friendless, a charity organization for widows, mothers with dependent children and adolescent girls: all vulnerable people who depended on Frazer to keep the doors open, sparing them from the horrors of homelessness and despair.

Frazer, after not seeing Twain for a period of time during which he ascended to what was then the equivalent of rock-star status, had worried if he would be spoiled by the fame. Then, though, she rethought the sentiment, saying, “I suppose if there was any danger of that, it would have happened long ago.”

Garth and his wife, Helen, also a childhood friend, had briefly moved to New York City, where he prospered in the banking, brokerage and manufacturing industries; they returned to their roots and built their opulent home.

They also returned to give back to the community that launched their pursuit of the American dream. They provided jobs, donated to worthy causes such as the Home for the Friendless and attended church shoulder to shoulder with the people in the community. And when Garth died, his wife donated $25,000 for a stand-alone library to be built in the center of town.