Sally Hudson column: Helping unemployed workers during COVID-19

And while some workers wait months for the money they’re owed, others get payments they have to pay back. A home health aide who works in my district was laid off in March. She got UI through July, when a letter from the VEC arrived.

It said the state had made an error in approving her claim and she owed $15,000 back. She didn’t have the money. She’d long since spent it on rent and food and other needs.

Virginia is one of just 10 states that puts workers on the hook for the state’s mistaken payments, even when the workers have no income with which to pay back. My bill would put the onus for making proper payments on the state where it belongs. No one should be afraid to apply for unemployment because they might wind up indebted down the road.

Unemployment claims were the No. 1 reason constituents called me this past year. Most delegates and state senators will tell you the same. The provisions in this bill are the first steps of many, and we have to take them now.

Every recession, millions of people briefly fall into poverty and (re)discover our so-called safety net. For a few months, they learn about the hoops and endless hurdles poorer families tackle every day.

In between recessions, states tighten their belts and build up more walls between workers and the help they deserve. Now, with 1 in 6 Virginians watching, is the time to build back better.