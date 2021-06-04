Sam Joehl column: Absentee voting for Virginians with print disabilities

The risks connected with traveling to and from the polling place, more difficulty observing social distancing protocols and a higher probability of touching potentially contaminated surfaces left them significantly more vulnerable to infection in order to make their voices heard.

Last year, a coalition of disability advocates took legal action to advocate for the Virginia Board of Elections to make their mail-in absentee voting program accessible to voters with print disabilities.

We requested that an electronic ballot be provided that could be read and marked with text-to-speech software used by the blind and visually impaired. We also requested that a tactile feature be provided to identify the return envelope, and that the voter’s municipality not reject the ballot if the voter failed to sign on the signature line of the return envelope.

The board of elections agreed to provide these accommodations in time for this past November’s general election. These provisions also will be in place for Tuesday’s primary elections.

Voters with a print disability who applied to vote absentee in the June primary election and who wish to use the electronic ballot-marking system should contact their local registrar to ensure that they will be sent the electronic ballot.