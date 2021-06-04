Sam Joehl column: Absentee voting for Virginians with print disabilities

Naim Hawa of Fairfax County requested an absentee ballot to vote in this past November’s general election.
Hawa has a visual impairment and needed his jurisdiction to provide the ballot in a digital format so that it could be read and marked electronically using screen-reading software for the blind.
Since Hawa’s jurisdiction didn’t deliver an electronic ballot to him, he had to travel to his polling place during the pandemic to cast his private, independent vote, risking his health and safety in the process.
This situation has been all too common during the pandemic. A private, independent vote is a constitutional right. Many voters across the country risked their health and safety to exercise that right during the pandemic, in addition to voter suppression and the challenges faced by the Postal Service.
In Virginia, voters with print disabilities such as the blind and visually impaired community faced additional challenges reading and marking their ballot privately and independently.
With the absentee ballot taking the form of a sheet of paper that had to be read and filled out by hand, this excluded those with print disabilities from participation in the mail-in absentee ballot option.
The coronavirus pandemic made the need to be able to vote from home even more critical. Leaving the house to travel to a polling location made voting even more unsafe, especially for the blind and visually impaired.
The risks connected with traveling to and from the polling place, more difficulty observing social distancing protocols and a higher probability of touching potentially contaminated surfaces left them significantly more vulnerable to infection in order to make their voices heard.
Last year, a coalition of disability advocates took legal action to advocate for the Virginia Board of Elections to make their mail-in absentee voting program accessible to voters with print disabilities.
We requested that an electronic ballot be provided that could be read and marked with text-to-speech software used by the blind and visually impaired. We also requested that a tactile feature be provided to identify the return envelope, and that the voter’s municipality not reject the ballot if the voter failed to sign on the signature line of the return envelope.
The board of elections agreed to provide these accommodations in time for this past November’s general election. These provisions also will be in place for Tuesday’s primary elections.
Voters with a print disability who applied to vote absentee in the June primary election and who wish to use the electronic ballot-marking system should contact their local registrar to ensure that they will be sent the electronic ballot.
This year, the General Assembly amended the Code of Virginia to include the electronic ballot-marking provisions for voters with print disabilities as a permanent solution. The changes go into effect on July 1 of this year and will be in effect for every election going forward.
I and the other members of the coalition are extremely pleased by this outcome and applaud the state legislature, the board of elections and the attorney general for ensuring their absentee voting program will be accessible to Virginians with print disabilities, especially during such a critical time.
We are hopeful that all who wish to independently vote from the privacy and safety of their home can exercise this option and will do so. We will continue to assist in any way we can to inform, educate and advocate for full inclusion and access by people with disabilities.
Sam Joehl is president of the American Council of the Blind of Virginia, a consumer organization advocating to increase the security, opportunity and quality of life for the blind and visually impaired in Virginia. Contact him at: advocacy@acb.org