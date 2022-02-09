Sam Rutzick column: Technology and innovation are the tools to beat global warming

For thousands of years, humanity has made being inside more palatable. We tamed animals to keep away vermin. We created newer and stronger materials to build homes. We made better and more efficient central heating, from chimneys to radiators to your Dyson space heater. We made air conditioning, breaking one of nature’s oldest threats to us and saving hundreds of thousands of lives each year. We’ve incrementally, over the centuries, made the world a safer, better place to live on a day-to-day level.

That hasn’t come without a price. We’re seeing the consequences of development of natural resources, consequences we either didn’t realize, or didn’t heed warnings of, at the time. Global warming, species extinction, rising tides and more are coming. Worse, warming is likely to accelerate even if we dropped fossil fuels entirely today, as a changing climate releases methane deposits in the ocean. They’re a ticking time bomb for the climate.

Private companies, nongovernmental organizations and states alike are working on moving away from fossil fuels. They’re making good strides; their work deserves to be commended, and it is important. But we need to embrace cutting-edge technologies, to work not only to stop climate change in its tracks but to maybe even roll it back.

A number of new companies — funded mostly by private investors, working and operating in the free market — are removing carbon directly from the air. Zurich-based Climeworks already has a pilot plant, removing 900 tons of carbon dioxide each year. That’s just a drop in the bucket, to be sure. But it’s a signal of what’s to come.

Working with another company called Carbfix, the companies are taking carbon from the air and depositing it back into the ground. Their most recent collaboration, “Orca,” has the potential to deposit 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually into basaltic stone. They’re not alone. Companies such as Carbon Engineering, Global Thermostat and even divisions of traditional fossil fuel companies all are working on direct air capture of carbon.

And that carbon doesn’t have to sit useless in stone, either.

In Canada, a company called CarbonCure, which won the Carbon XPRIZE in 2021, has developed technology to inject carbon dioxide into concrete. There, it reacts with ions in the concrete to make a substance that is stronger, while trapping the carbon permanently into a structure.

CarbonCure isn’t the only one working on green concrete. New Jersey-based Solidia Technologies developed a system that uses AI to reduce carbon emissions in the production of cement, and it consumes carbon instead of water to produce concrete. The company claims that its technologies, if broadly adopted, would be able to reduce current global carbon emissions by 5%, just in concrete alone.

Similarly, construction material supplier Lehigh Hanson is collaborating with another green tech startup, Fortera, to establish a pilot plant in California, which would actively snatch carbon emissions from the air and convert them into the cement that goes into homes nationwide.

Imagine a full carbon capture ecosystem, not just in concrete but in many industries. Captured carbon can not only help to build your home, but it could make the cushions you sit on, fuel your car and provide the power for your phone.

Carbon capture shouldn’t be Plan A in our work to make a greener future. But it ought not to be abandoned, either. The response to global warming can’t only be to decarbonize. We can’t be regressive. We can’t just look back, resting only on our laurels and forgetting that scientific progress, advancement, is an important part of the human story.

We’ve spent thousands of years improving the inside. Let’s take that expertise and improve the outside, too.