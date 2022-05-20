Samantha Ahdoot column: Virginia's climate policies support youth mental health

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I was proud to join fellow Virginia pediatricians in wearing a green ribbon on May 20 to express my support for child mental health.

Green is a fitting color to mark this important month. As our young people emerge from the social isolation and polarization of pandemic policies, rebuilding faith in community is vital to their emotional health. Working together in the commonwealth for a healthy environment can restore trust and hope in our youth.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state legislators should demonstrate their commitment to the mental health of young people by fully implementing climate policies, including the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Our children need to know adults are working hard to protect their future.

Everyone caring for children in the United States has witnessed the rise in youth mental health challenges. Between 2009 and 2019, feelings of sadness or hopelessness rose 40%, affecting more than one-third of U.S. high school students. One in six students reported suicidal thinking in 2019, a 44% increase from 2009.

The pandemic only worsened this youth mental health crisis. Children suffered from isolation, interruption of education, and loss of primary and/or secondary caregivers. The proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits for children 12 to 17 years old increased 31% between April and October 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.

While the youth mental health crisis has many origins, climate change and environmental harm are significant contributors to suffering in our children. In my Alexandria practice, the mental health burden of climate change can be obvious.

This was true for a 10-year-old boy I saw for recurring nightmares and panic during storms. He had been evacuated in the middle of the night amid 160 mph winds from a Category 5 storm, the strongest to ever affect his community. He moved to Virginia with his family after his home and school were destroyed.

Often, however, the burden is subtle and unexpected. I’ve come to recognize the mixture of fear, sadness and anger that descends on the faces of my patients when they describe a climate change-related experience.

For example, a cheerful, pink-haired 16-year-old became solemn when telling me about walking on the beach in Washington state during an unprecedented 2021 heat wave. She saw shellfish cooked open on the sand.

A confident high school senior, while in my office for her check-up, grew quiet as she described her summer visit to Germany during an extreme heat wave in 2019. It was too hot to go out and her family’s apartment had no air conditioning, so she spent much of her time inside taking baths to stay cool.

The emotional distress I see in my patients in response to climate change is representative of broader mental consequences facing our youth from this global challenge. A 2021 study published in The Lancet found more than 3 in 4 American children feel people have failed to care for the planet. Roughly 1 in 3 feel government is failing young people and are frightened of the future.

Climate solutions provide a pathway to child hope, optimism and faith in community. When we enact policies that reduce toxic air pollution, create family-sustaining careers and invest in clean energy sources, we demonstrate our commitment to children. We show we care for their home and their future. We care for them.

Virginia has stepped up for our kids as a national leader in climate policy. The VCEA and participation in RGGI are investments in children’s health, prosperity and future. We also now have an opportunity to take full advantage of available funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, investing in a cleaner, healthier climate for our kids.

Climate policy is an investment in hope for our children. To mark Mental Health Awareness Month, Virginia should proudly stand by its climate policy leadership as a commitment to young people. This is a green investment worth making.