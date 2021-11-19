Samuel Asher, Jamie Bosket and Marland Buckner column: 'Violins of Hope' fostered deeper dialogue about tolerance

Our most profound appreciation goes to Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshi, for bringing the violins back to life and sharing them with audiences throughout the world. Avshi’s participation in the concerts and events created a connection to his father’s passion for locating and repairing violins from the Holocaust so the voices of the original owners could sing out again.

Working together for more than three years, our museums and our community partners were honored to bring “Violins of Hope” to Richmond. Thank you, RVA, for helping us build a better central Virginia and beyond.

