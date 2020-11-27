Samuel B. Parker column: Small Business Saturday is a lousy marketing tool. It should be retired.

Moreover, this rhetoric foists financial pressure and imposes undue moral obligation upon customers by compelling them to participate in exchanges that simply are acts of charity under the pretense of trade. Consumers universally are motivated to buy the best goods and services at the best prices and, generally speaking, diverse markets and institutions thus are incentivized to compete in order to provide them. In disparaging this fundamental economic practice by insisting that it is more integrous to shop with small businesses than it is to shop with their alternatives, proponents are availing themselves to a tactic that depends upon guilt. Businesses no longer are responsible for ensuring their own success and survival; instead, the duty rests squarely upon patrons, even if the products in question are more expensive, poorer quality, less convenient or simply undesirable. These patrons are expected to forfeit consideration of their own welfare in order to engage in an ultimately selfless campaign and sacrificial cause. There is nothing wrong with altruism and generosity, of course, but if small businesses and their owners are requesting this sort of donation, then they directly should ask for it. Otherwise, the salient emphasis must be upon business models and strategies that competitively and sustainably supply goods and services. The persistence of small businesses and the livelihood they afford their owners are not the charge of potential customers. If and when these small businesses fail, such customers are not at fault.