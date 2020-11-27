Samuel B. Parker column: Small Business Saturday is a lousy marketing tool. It should be retired.

I understand and agree with the idea that supporting small businesses by prioritizing the purchase of their products can offer advantages that include the subversion of dominant industry monopolies, the collective benefits of fiscal investment in local economies, and the fostering of connections and relationships within regional communities.
I do not understand or agree with the idea that buying from small businesses is an ethically superior course of action.
The prevailing theory and most commonly cited reason for the supposed virtue of shopping at small businesses is that it reinforces the “American dream.” According to a popular unattributed quote, when you conduct your transactions with the assistance of small businesses, you “are not helping a CEO buy a third vacation home,” but rather, are “helping a little girl get dance lessons, a little boy [get] his team jersey ... [parents] put food on the table ... pay a mortgage or ... student ... tuition.”
But there are several problems with this assertion.
Most prominently, this narrative entirely overlooks the role that large companies play in society by blatantly neglecting (and even decrying) their obvious and indispensable contributions. For example, Business Insider reports that as many as 1 million people around the world work for Amazon, which most often is the subject of contemptuous criticism on Small Business Saturday. Meanwhile, Macrotrends indicates that Walmart, also a frequent victim of ridicule related to this topic, employs more than 2 million people globally. While it is easy to depict such corporate behemoths merely as villains, and while their track records do not render this portrayal entirely inaccurate and unwarranted (nor are they vindicated of their demonstrable misdeeds), the fact is that such firms account for the wages, health care and retirement plans of millions of individuals.
These individuals also must afford dance lessons, team jerseys, food, mortgages and tuition. Small businesses are not adequately equipped to accommodate and fulfill this volume of demand. The notion that shopping at Amazon or Walmart and attending to the well-being of others are mutually exclusive endeavors is not even remotely true.
Moreover, this rhetoric foists financial pressure and imposes undue moral obligation upon customers by compelling them to participate in exchanges that simply are acts of charity under the pretense of trade. Consumers universally are motivated to buy the best goods and services at the best prices and, generally speaking, diverse markets and institutions thus are incentivized to compete in order to provide them. In disparaging this fundamental economic practice by insisting that it is more integrous to shop with small businesses than it is to shop with their alternatives, proponents are availing themselves to a tactic that depends upon guilt. Businesses no longer are responsible for ensuring their own success and survival; instead, the duty rests squarely upon patrons, even if the products in question are more expensive, poorer quality, less convenient or simply undesirable. These patrons are expected to forfeit consideration of their own welfare in order to engage in an ultimately selfless campaign and sacrificial cause. There is nothing wrong with altruism and generosity, of course, but if small businesses and their owners are requesting this sort of donation, then they directly should ask for it. Otherwise, the salient emphasis must be upon business models and strategies that competitively and sustainably supply goods and services. The persistence of small businesses and the livelihood they afford their owners are not the charge of potential customers. If and when these small businesses fail, such customers are not at fault.
The protection and promotion of small businesses ought to be (and, in fact, is) a political issue, and our conversations regarding how we might assist small businesses in flourishing and thriving ought to focus on policy and legislation. To require individual consumers to shoulder the burden of small business viability is unhealthy, impractical and antithetical to basic principles of economics.
If the purpose of Small Business Saturday is to exhort me to buy from small businesses based on the premise that all involved parties stand to gain from it, then it is an initiative that I can appreciate. If, on the other hand, the function of Small Business Saturday is to shame me into charitable activity that disingenuously is disguised as consensual commerce, a new approach must be adopted.
Samuel B. Parker is a Richmond-based freelance writer and has served as the staff writer for multiple organizations and businesses in the greater Richmond area. Contact him at: thelogicparty1@gmail.com