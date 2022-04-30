Samuel H. Asher and Roger Loria column: Remembering victims of the Holocaust

By Samuel Asher and Roger Loria

At the Virginia Holocaust Museum, we look to safeguard the stories of victims of genocide and educate our visitors about the dangers of unchecked hatred.

It is through an examination of the Holocaust and hearing the stories of survivors that we are able to see the slow and systematic way in which people were labeled “other,” dehumanized and then marked for murder.

For both of us, the Holocaust has a deeply personal significance.

***

Samuel Asher: I had a large extended family that lived in Plonsk, Poland for many generations. That all changed on September 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland. Because my family members were Jewish, they were subjected to discrimination and violence. Many died in concentration camps.

My father, Cantor Arthur Asher, an American studying in Europe, had met the family in Poland in 1937. He kept a journal with all of their names and relationships. By the end of the Holocaust, 73 members of my own family had been murdered by the Nazis. Those who did manage to escape tried to rebuild their lives in America, Australia and Israel.

Dr. Roger Loria: When I was 2 1/2 years old, my mother and I had to flee our home in Belgium. We were arrested in France, and put in a camp for mothers and babies. When two Germans suddenly showed up and started to threaten women in the kitchen, my mother grabbed me and we hid in the woods. We were the only two to survive.

We were arrested again and sent to a camp where we were barely fed. After being smuggled away, we finally made it to the Swiss border and I have vivid memories of the guard lifting the barbed wire fence to let us crawl under. Many Jews were turned away at the border and even those allowed in often were subject to deportation.

I was hospitalized because I was very sick, and my mother was confined to a refugee camp. Together, we went to Israel after the war. Most of my family, including my father, his parents and my maternal grandfather, were slaughtered by the Nazis.

***

In order to prevent something so abhorrent from ever happening again, we must initiate deeper, more meaningful conversations about tolerance and social justice, along with educating people of all ages about the horrors of the Holocaust.

Unfortunately, one-third of Americans think “substantially less than six million Jews” were murdered in the Holocaust, according to a study by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany. There is a considerable lack of understanding, especially among millennials. According to the Claims Conference’s study, 66% of that demographic could not identify what Auschwitz is.

The museum preserves and documents the history of the Holocaust. It aims to inspire future generations of Virginians to fight prejudice and indifference. Our board and staff members do not take this responsibility lightly.

The Children’s Memorial, a new permanent exhibit honoring the memory of the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust, opened in April. It provides a stunning visual image of the unfathomable enormity of the Nazi regime’s crimes against the Jewish people

We invite everyone to experience the unique mirrored illusion of a classroom of empty desks, bereft of students, that appears to stretch into infinity. It represents all those innocent lives and their unborn descendants — a tragedy beyond human comprehension.

Another opportunity to stand up to racism and bigotry is by participating in our annual Yom HaShoah commemoration. Shoah means “catastrophe” or “utter destruction” in Hebrew, referring to the atrocities committed against Jewish people during World War II.

This year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day will take place at the museum on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. It offers all of us a time to reflect, remember and keep alive the memories of the victims.

During the Yom HaShoah ceremony, survivor families will light six candles to signify the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. One of the candles is shorter than the others to represent the 1.5 million children who died. A performance of Holocaust-themed music by Batsheva, a Canadian singer/songwriter, also will be part of the program.

Speak up against the intolerance and hatred we are seeing in our world today. Tell the Holocaust survivors and other victims of injustice that you stand with them. Join us.