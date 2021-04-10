Samuel H. Asher column: Yom HaShoah: An opportunity to remember and stand together

Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom HaShoah, is an annual observance to honor the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. For me and so many others, the history of the Holocaust is quite personal.

I had a large extended family that had lived in Plonsk, Poland, for many generations. That all changed on Sept. 1, 1939, when Germany invaded Poland. Because my family was Jewish, they were subjected to discrimination and violence. Many died in concentration camps.

My father, Cantor Arthur Asher, an American studying in Europe, had met the family in Poland in 1937. He kept a journal with all of their names and relationships. By the end of the Holocaust, 73 members of my own family had been murdered by the Nazis. Those who did manage to escape tried to rebuild their lives in America, Australia and Israel.

It is through an examination of the Holocaust, and hearing the stories of survivors, that we are able to see the slow and systematic way in which people were labeled the “other,” dehumanized and then marked for murder.

In today’s atmosphere of political, cultural, ideological and racial divisions here in America, the mission of the Virginia Holocaust Museum is more relevant and vital to our society than ever.