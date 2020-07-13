Even for someone living with cancer and used to the challenges presented by chronic illness, the piling on of this recent two-week stretch bordered on the absurd. First a CT scan showed the cancer in my lymph nodes had progressed. Then, while awaiting test results for new treatment options, I was diagnosed with shingles. Prescribed antiviral tablets I literally choked on, I had to have an endoscopy to determine why I couldn’t swallow. Scar tissue from prior radiation had narrowed my esophagus so much that the scope wouldn’t fit through. So I required a second dilation to complete the procedure and a third to achieve normal function.
If such a series of events is foreign to your experience, you are in a fortunate minority. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 Americans have a chronic disease such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, pulmonary conditions or mental illness. And evidence is mounting that in the coming years, the coronavirus likely will stoke those numbers. Physicians are beginning to see that patients who recover from even mild cases of COVID-19 are exhibiting signs of permanent health problems.
Long-term lung damage, Guillain-Barre syndrome, neurological inflammation and cognitive issues all have been recorded. Patients infected with the coronavirus have suffered major strokes. An inflammatory blood-vessel disorder akin to Kawasaki syndrome has appeared in children, who could suffer heart problems if the disease is not quickly treated.
Despite these risks, many continue to resist the governor’s mask mandate and flout other recommended safety measures. I can attest: You do not want to join the ranks of the chronically ill if you can avoid it.
Five years ago I was healthy. I ran 5Ks, hiked trails in the surrounding mountains and occasionally paddled around a local lake in the kayak I had bought for myself. My fiancé and I, both college professors, balanced full-time teaching and administrative positions with wedding planning and house-hunting.
Then I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. There is zero history of cancer in my blood family; no genetic markers.
I neither could have anticipated nor prevented my diagnosis. The cancer since has recurred twice, most recently metastasizing into the lymphatics of my skin.
A chronic condition is a demanding taskmaster. In addition to the ways it forces you to reckon with your own mortality, it chips away, year by year, day by day, at your sense of self and your physical stamina.
It brings near-constant fatigue and discomfort. It changes your relationship to your body, alters the dynamics of friendships and stresses familial relationships. Managing appointments, medications and treatment regimens requires as much time and energy as a part-time job.
The remedies often are as hard on your body as the disease. According to my oncologist, a six-month course of chemotherapy ages the body approximately 17 years. Rheumatoid arthritis patients who take methotrexate over a long-term period risk liver damage; shifting to hydroxychloroquine (briefly touted as a cure for COVID-19) risks loss of vision. Diabetics sacrifice appendages to stave off sepsis. None of these are “out-there” treatments; they are the kinds of trade-offs chronic illness sufferers make every day to stay alive.
Of course, that applies only to those who can access and afford good medical care. For those who can’t, financial stress and bankruptcy also are side effects of chronic disease.
Not every chronic condition is preventable, but in the case of the coronavirus, there are steps — simple ones — you can take to minimize your potential exposure. No one is asking you to amputate a limb or ingest a trial drug whose effects on the body aren’t fully known. Just wash your hands. Keep clear of large crowds. Wear a mask.
Good health is a gift. It is baffling and infuriating to see people in possession of that gift who refuse to make even the smallest adjustments to preserve it. If you’re lucky enough to have your health, have the grace and good sense to honor your fortune by avoiding needless risks. Don’t do it for me. Do it for you.
Sandee McGlaun, good luck and stay well.
IF you have symptoms and wear a mask, then why do I need to?
Chances are that millions have been infected and aren't even aware of it - Kung Flu is here to stay, just like influenza. Are we gonna quarantine the country every flu season? Of course not - then why should we have endless quarantines (that only delay the inevitable) for a contagion that is deadly to < 1% of the population?
Short answer we shouldn't... and IF it weren't an election year we wouldn't even be having this discussion. 6' and masks aren't gonna staunch or eradicate this virus. Nothing is. It's way past time to live with that incon-VEN-ient fact.
“ IF you have symptoms and wear a mask, then why do I need to?”
Short answer.... Because you may NOT have symptoms and still be infected.
You also seem to have missed, or con-VEN-iently ignored the latest science.
“If 80% of Americans Wore Masks, COVID-19 Infections Would Plummet, New Study Says”
How can you be so uninformed? Oh, yeah.... Cult of Rump.
We haven’t quarantined the country for every flu season before, why should we start now.
But this is not the flu.
Even if you get COVID-19 and recover, science is showing that It can leave you with chronic illness that will persist through your life. The young are affected as well as the old.
Blood Clotting, Stroke
“Physicians report that patients hospitalized for Covid-19 are experiencing high rates of blood clots that can cause strokes, heart attacks, lung blockages, and other complications, Parshley reports.
For instance, physicians are seeing an uptick in strokes among young patients with Covid-19.”
Heart Damage
“Now, physicians warn that Covid-19 survivors may experience long-lasting cardiac damage and cardiovascular problems, which could increase their risk for heart attack and stroke. Doctors also warn Covid-19 could worsen existing heart problems“
Lung Damage
“ Research shows some patients experience lung symptoms such as pain and a dry cough, weeks after recovering from the virus.
While it's too soon to tell whether the lung damage in Covid-19 patients will be permanent, research shows that about one third of survivors of similar coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS had long-term lung damage.“
Neurological Symptoms
“Research shows Covid-19 can also affect the central nervous system after patients showed neurological symptoms like headaches, dizziness, loss of taste and smell, and impaired consciousness. According to researchers, symptoms were most common in patients with severe cases of the disease.“
Why do you need to? How does anybody know YOU DON'T have it if you show no symptoms and don't think you have it? That's why.
What is wrong with you?
Eaton,
You've provided a great example of why we have to not make wearing a mask a choice.,....Because self absorbed Trumpers like you don't care about anyone but yourselves.
Even if you get COVID-19 and recover, science is showing that It can leave you with chronic illness that will persist through your life. The young are affected as well as the old.
Blood Clotting, Stroke
“Physicians report that patients hospitalized for Covid-19 are experiencing high rates of blood clots that can cause strokes, heart attacks, lung blockages, and other complications, Parshley reports.
For instance, physicians are seeing an uptick in strokes among young patients with Covid-19.”
Heart Damage
“Now, physicians warn that Covid-19 survivors may experience long-lasting cardiac damage and cardiovascular problems, which could increase their risk for heart attack and stroke. Doctors also warn Covid-19 could worsen existing heart problems“
Lung Damage
“ Research shows some patients experience lung symptoms such as pain and a dry cough, weeks after recovering from the virus.
While it's too soon to tell whether the lung damage in Covid-19 patients will be permanent, research shows that about one third of survivors of similar coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS had long-term lung damage.“
Neurological Symptoms
“Research shows Covid-19 can also affect the central nervous system after patients showed neurological symptoms like headaches, dizziness, loss of taste and smell, and impaired consciousness. According to researchers, symptoms were most common in patients with severe cases of the disease.“
“If 80% of Americans Wore Masks, COVID-19 Infections Would Plummet, New Study Says”
If there is one truth .... no one wears a mask to prevent others from catching anything ..... We are living in the "ME" generation, and that is why folks wear mask, and those who don't wear mask are either stupid, or just don't like being told what to do, or not to do ....
I hear tell there are even folks who resist arrest by a policeman with a gun. Period.
Tracy, speak for yourself, will you? "no one wears a mask to prevent others from catching anything" is not true. I wear it so as not to infect others, for all I know I am asymptomatic but can still spread this nasty virus. Remember, not everybody is like you, there are decent people out there, even if they don't appear in your mirror.
Its amazing how many people are not wearing a mask out in public, it is also amazing how many drivers are not using their vehicle turn signals too, or gabbing on their Cel phones too. while driving?
Unfortunately, Trump has now declared war on doctors and told his CULT followers to go out live their lives as if there was no coronavirus... Sane adults have ZERO influence on CULTISTS... SAD... ~~~ Bob
Many voters in Virginia want to get rid of Trump, I wonder if voters in our other states want the same, get rid of Trump ?
Yep ..... same as they did in 2016, but the deplorables had a different idea.
And who knows …. maybe they will be joined by the silent blacks who prefer Trump over a Socialist in a basement, who takes orders from Pelosi, who in turn takes orders from the Squad, and now, the Mob, camouflaged as BLM. Period.
Wear your masks, Wash your hands and Social Distance.....Do it for your family if you are a selfish A***hole....The life you save might be a loved one....
Hal ...... youse is beginning to sound like ~~~Bob. Period.
