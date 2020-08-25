Sandra Gioia Treadway column: The quest for suffrage in Virginia

One hundred years ago on Aug. 26, American women secured the right to vote when U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified that the 19th Amendment had been properly ratified as part of the United States Constitution. Virginia was not one of the ratifying states in 1920, but Virginia women deserve a great deal of credit for the outcome. They worked tirelessly for more than a decade to make women’s suffrage a reality.
Although a national women’s suffrage movement began in the mid-19th century, Virginia women did not join the effort in a meaningful way until 1909 with the founding of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia (ESL). The ESL affiliated itself with the National American Woman Suffrage Association but fixed its sights on changing Virginia’s constitution to allow women the vote.
Headquartered in Richmond, the ESL launched an intensive educational campaign aimed at persuading Virginians to support the cause. Suffrage leaders argued that voting was a fundamental right of citizenship, that women’s needs could not be met in law and public policy unless women could vote, and that all of society would benefit from women’s full participation in public life.
ESL members traveled across Virginia to speak in private homes, church halls, community centers, and on street corners and courthouse steps. They gathered thousands of signatures on suffrage petitions. Often paying for their own travel, they spoke before large as well as small gatherings and in settings where women never had appeared before. They persisted even when they were ridiculed or threatened.
Concentrating at first on the urban areas of the state, ESL representatives over time visited the Valley, the Northern Neck, Southside, Southwest Virginia and even the Eastern Shore, advancing the cause and encouraging women to form suffrage associations in their local communities. By 1919, the ESL had more than 140 chapters and membership exceeding 20,000, making it one of the largest private organizations in Virginia.
The opposition was fierce, not just from men but from women. Antisuffragists, who formed their own statewide organization, insisted that women did not want the vote, that their interests already were protected by their husbands, that involvement in politics would corrupt women and put families in jeopardy — and that universal women’s suffrage would allow Black as well as white women to vote.
Under the state constitution adopted in 1902, Virginia’s political leaders had disenfranchised all but a small number of African American men. They regarded giving Black women the vote as unthinkable. Black women were as passionate about women’s suffrage as their white counterparts in Virginia’s then-segregated society. They were not able to join the ESL and felt it necessary to be circumspect in public about their advocacy.
Nonetheless, leaders such as Maggie Walker, Ora Brown Stokes, Rosa Dixon Bowser and others worked hard within the Black community to build support for suffrage through women’s clubs and other influential networks.
In 1912 a women’s suffrage proposal introduced in the House of Delegates received only 12 supporting votes. By 1916 that number had tripled to 40 but still was far short of the majority needed for approval. Losing faith in the state approach, some ESL leaders shifted their activities to securing a federal amendment and joined the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage (later renamed the National Woman’s Party).
The national organization adopted a more militant stance than the ESL, picketing the White House and staging large demonstrations in Washington, D.C., focused on passage of the 19th Amendment. Following America’s entry into World War I in 1917, these activities were considered unpatriotic.
Authorities arrested many of the picketers, but the harsh treatment the suffragists received while imprisoned helped turn the tide of public opinion. In June 1919, Congress finally passed the 19th Amendment and sent it to the states for ratification. Women’s suffrage became a certainty in August 1920 when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify.
Although women’s suffrage came about through federal rather than state action, Virginia suffragists were justly proud of what they had accomplished. Their arguments, organizational skill and determined lobbying ultimately persuaded most Virginians, including a majority of the state’s legislators, that women deserved the vote.
Although the General Assembly refused to ratify the federal amendment, in 1920 it did pass a joint resolution supporting women’s suffrage and was poised to approve an amendment to the state constitution when it met again in 1922. By that time, of course, the issue was moot.
The 19th Amendment marked an important milestone in our history, though much remained to be done. The right to vote did not guarantee equal legal rights for men and women. After 1920, many former suffragists shifted their attention to securing an Equal Rights Amendment. Poor and African American women in the South knew that the 19th Amendment alone would not remove barriers (such as the poll tax and literacy test) to their political participation.
Eliminating these restrictions required decades more effort culminating in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and other important civil rights legislation. The right to vote, for women and for all Americans, was achieved only through long, hard, and at times dangerous work — something worth reflecting on every time we exercise this hard-earned right.
Sandra Gioia Treadway is Librarian of Virginia.