Sandy Chung column: Pioneering state program designed to speed access to mental health resources for Va.’s youth

In Virginia, there are only 13 child and adolescent psychiatrists available for every 100,000 children below the age of 18. Alarmingly, only two counties in all of Virginia have a sufficient number of child psychiatrists.

As a result of this shortage, many children and teens in our communities go without much-needed mental health resources, putting them at risk.

Research tells us that half of all mental illnesses begin by the age of 14, and that more than 1 in 5 children have a diagnosable mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral problem.

We also know that the pandemic has had a particular impact on children, who have been jolted from the familiar rhythms of their lives and who have watched their parents confront the challenges brought about by COVID-19.

To help address the situation, organizations in Virginia, including the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, began planting the seeds that would grow into VMAP as early as 2017.

At that time, hospitals in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads began training primary care providers in how to screen, diagnose and manage mental health conditions among children and adolescents.