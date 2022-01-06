Sangeeta Sastry, Rebecca Mullin and Gonzalo Bearman column: Broadband expansion can connect Virginians to better health care

Though limitations on telehealth reimbursements largely were relaxed after a CMS ruling in April 2020 (one which was extended through 2023), improved patient access to telehealth will depend on broadband expansion in remote areas; and more flexible reimbursement for telehealth services, including parity for reimbursement and covered technologies. Nationally, CMS guidelines will have a lasting impact on the financial feasibility of telehealth offerings, with smaller rural health networks disproportionately affected by restrictive reimbursements.

To minimize health disparities and address access gaps in care, lawmakers at the local, state and national levels must continue to expand broadband, minimize restrictions on technology use, and support ongoing improvements in payment parity and ease for telehealth services.

Sangeeta Sastry, M.D., is an assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at VCU Health. Contact her at: Sangeeta.Sastry@vcuhealth.org

Rebecca Mullin, M.H.A., is an associate administrator of nephrology and infectious diseases at VCU Health. Contact her at: Rebecca.Mullin@vcuhealth.org

Gonzalo Bearman, M.D., M.P.H., is a professor of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at VCU Health. Contact him at: gonzalo.bearman@vcuhealth.org