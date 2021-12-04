Santia Nance column: Second chances for incarcerated Virginians

Quadaire has certainly made his mistakes in life (just like the rest of us) but deserves a chance to live beyond bars. Rewind to his high school years, when he was in the Naval Junior ROTC program. That’s when he and I first crossed paths, attending different schools in the Hampton Roads area. He led multiple drill teams and even graduated from a leadership academy.

Though he was successful, he became a teenage father and had to drop out of high school and get a full-time job to support his child. He then tried to enter the military but was unable to get in. He eventually found himself homeless at just 20 years old.

He turned to crime to survive. He, along with two others, attempted to rob drug dealers and was charged with a slew of additional crimes that he did not commit. While Quadaire did not take anything or have a weapon, he was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Twenty years. For merely showing up in a group to rob drug dealers. His co-defendants, meanwhile, accepted plea deals and got paltry sentences or no time at all.