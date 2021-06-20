Sarah Barringer Gordon column: Washington and Lee has more than just a controversial name

In reality, the problem is even older and deeper. W&L was tied to proslavery from its birth, not just because the names of slaveholding figures were added later. The founder of the institution that now is known as Washington and Lee was William Graham, who first called it “Liberty Hall Academy.” Graham was a Presbyterian clergyman, born in 1746 in Pennsylvania to a poor farm family. His Scots-Irish parents had migrated to the United States and only were lettered enough to read the Bible. Graham’s education at Princeton in the 1770s separated him from his humble beginnings, and introduced him to powerful men, many of whom were slaveholders. He was befriended by students from Virginia, who invited him after graduation to move south, where Graham first became a minister to two Presbyterian churches in the western part of the state.