Sarah Barringer Gordon column: Washington and Lee has more than just a controversial name

Washington and Lee University (W&L) recently decided to retain its name, despite the fact that it honors Robert E. Lee — whose name, university trustees say, “does not define us.” Predictably, the decision already has elicited considerable pushback. The trustees do not address George Washington’s infamous slaveholding, which also has been the subject of historical inquiry in recent years.
In reality, the problem is even older and deeper. W&L was tied to proslavery from its birth, not just because the names of slaveholding figures were added later. The founder of the institution that now is known as Washington and Lee was William Graham, who first called it “Liberty Hall Academy.” Graham was a Presbyterian clergyman, born in 1746 in Pennsylvania to a poor farm family. His Scots-Irish parents had migrated to the United States and only were lettered enough to read the Bible. Graham’s education at Princeton in the 1770s separated him from his humble beginnings, and introduced him to powerful men, many of whom were slaveholders. He was befriended by students from Virginia, who invited him after graduation to move south, where Graham first became a minister to two Presbyterian churches in the western part of the state.
Graham’s sermons were dull and delivered in a monotone. But his efforts as a schoolteacher were more successful, and Liberty Hall, which he founded, became his platform in the 1780s for passionate proslavery advocacy. Graham adapted comfortably to his new slave society and owned six slaves by 1790. He also became a well-known proponent of disestablishment (that is, separation of church and state). The two causes were aligned in his thinking, because the Church of England, which long had been the official faith in Virginia, was so untrustworthy on slavery. Graham was the primary spokesman for Presbyterians, despite his often outlandish and vengeful accusations against anyone who disagreed with him. His own brother conceded that Graham had a “choleric disposition.”
Vitriol served Graham well in a series of proslavery and pro-disestablishment battles. From his seat at Liberty Hall, Graham inveighed against the latest representatives of the King’s church, especially a diminutive and urbane Briton, the Rev. Thomas Coke, who arrived in the United States in late 1784. Coke, an “awakened” Anglican, helped organize a new offshoot of the Church of England in America, which took the name Methodist, echoing the emphasis on the religious “methods” introduced by the English minister and inspirational evangelist John Wesley.
Coke undertook a tour around Virginia in spring 1785. His sermons were emphatically and powerfully opposed to slavery. He quickly learned that his views alienated and offended his audiences. One outraged lady even promised to pay 50 pounds to anyone who dealt Coke “one hundred lashes.” (Coke escaped without being whipped, but it was touch-and-go on many occasions, and opposition included an indictment for sedition and a plot to murder him.)
Graham’s attacks on Coke were more effective. Graham tapped into his Scots-Irish resentment of the English and combined it with the first open endorsement of slavery by a clergyman. His lecture, “An Important Question Answered,” argued that slavery was endorsed by the Bible. All those held as slaves who joined Christian churches, he said, remained bound to their masters, because their religious status as Christians did not affect their secular status as slaves. His argument was repeated in multiple petitions submitted to the Virginia legislature, which connected proslavery to separation of church and state, pointing to the threat posed by Coke and others like him. Antislavery advocates, charged Graham, were “tools” of the British, who hoped to undermine the freedoms paid for in blood in the Revolutionary War. Property rights, including the ownership of slaves, were the essential bulwarks of true liberty, Graham said.
Thus, Liberty Hall Academy and its founder proudly claimed that liberty and slaveholding were central to both religious and political life. In the mid-1780s, as Graham peppered the legislature with proslavery and anti-Church of England diatribes, his political fortunes rose. Virginians across the state rededicated themselves to slavery and the many profits associated with coerced labor. They also turned on the established church, firmly placing enslaved status on the political side of the ledger, and spiritual questions — especially those about Christian slaves — firmly on the religious side. Graham won both battles.
Liberty Hall was renamed Washington College in 1796, thanks to a donation from the former president. Graham died that same year, after he caught a chill while riding to Richmond to ask Washington for more money. His founding of the school is not mentioned prominently on the Washington and Lee website. Perhaps they have enough bad history to worry about these days. But the university’s problem with open and religiously justified proslavery goes back to the very beginning, long before the Confederate general became part of its legacy.
Sarah Barringer Gordon is the Arlin M. Adams professor of constitutional law and a professor of history at the University of Pennsylvania. Contact her at: sbgordon@law.upenn.edu