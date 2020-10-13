Sarah Bonk column: Redistricting reform is good for businesses and employees

By any objective measure, Amendment 1 represents a vast improvement over Virginia’s broken redistricting system.

But if the amendment fails, Virginia’s broken system remains, leaving the sole responsibility for drawing legislative districts in the hands of one party’s legislators, subject to backroom deals. It would mean more gridlock, more brinkmanship and fewer common-sense solutions to the problems we face together.

Manuel’s hair salon is holding on, for the moment. Without a new round of stimulus, she could be forced to close for good. Yet a polarized U.S. Congress has yet to provide a second round of relief to businesses. We need a political system that responds to the needs of its citizens, and ending gerrymandering is essential to achieve this.

She told The Washington Post that her business has managed to survive thanks to her most dedicated clients, who have been buying hair products and gift cards. She told The Post, “I have been in tears from the support that I’ve been getting from my clients. There’s no better gratitude.”

Manuel reminds us that there’s power in collective action. Broken political systems, like businesses under pressure, can be restored and even saved by the work of many people coming together in a moment of need.

This election, voters have the chance to save Virginia’s political system and ensure that voters choose their representatives, not the other way around. We have the chance to build a redistricting process that works. Vote “yes” on Amendment 1.