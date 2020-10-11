Sarah D. Brooks column: Why you should be thinking about affordable housing this election season

Most of us agree that Richmond is a great city to live in, but many of our neighbors still struggle to find the right kind of housing for themselves — and some can’t find a place to call home at all. In a season of state and local elections, politicians and policymakers should be adding access to affordable housing to the long list of issues that they plan to address. From record-breaking levels of evictions to the legacy of redlining, recent national headlines have brought attention to some of the shortcomings of Richmond’s housing market.

For decades, city planners across the country have targeted redlined areas as cheap land for industrial sites, highways, warehouses, garbage dumps, and public and “affordable” housing, all built with lots of asphalt and little to no greenscaping. Millions of Americans access housing thanks to a variety of government programs, including public housing, subsidies and rent vouchers. Together, these programs provide affordable homes for roughly 5 million families across America, but as many as 18 million more need similar help. Oftentimes, even as the general public deplores poor living conditions of families in underfunded and underserved communities and in public housing, there continues to be a lack of taxpayer and political support for the funding required to improve them. For the same reasons, the quality and upkeep of public housing frequently is denounced as subpar.