Sarah Doyon column: In defense of snow days

As I wrote this, the ground outside was covered in about three inches of snow, and my plans for the day were dashed by a combination of sleet and bad winter driving.

The college I work for already had announced that campus would be closed on Monday due to inclement weather. In any other year, this would be cause for celebration or sighs of relief.

The difference? With the rise of virtual working and learning during the COVID-19 crisis, snow days like this storm typically would promise quickly are becoming a thing of the past. Campus might be closed, but classes, support and administration are open for business as usual, operating remotely as they have been for nearly a year.

The humble snow day has been a deeply entrenched, if passively accepted, part of our culture for a long time now. From the days of waking up early to scan the radio or television news broadcasts for closure announcements, all the way to refreshing a webpage in hopes of an update or waiting for a text alert, students have responded to snowfall with excitement and anticipation, hoping for a break in routine and a free day to spend playing outside, sleeping in or simply cozied up indoors with a warm mug of cocoa.