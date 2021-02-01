Sarah Doyon column: In defense of snow days

As I wrote this, the ground outside was covered in about three inches of snow, and my plans for the day were dashed by a combination of sleet and bad winter driving.
The college I work for already had announced that campus would be closed on Monday due to inclement weather. In any other year, this would be cause for celebration or sighs of relief.
The difference? With the rise of virtual working and learning during the COVID-19 crisis, snow days like this storm typically would promise quickly are becoming a thing of the past. Campus might be closed, but classes, support and administration are open for business as usual, operating remotely as they have been for nearly a year.
The humble snow day has been a deeply entrenched, if passively accepted, part of our culture for a long time now. From the days of waking up early to scan the radio or television news broadcasts for closure announcements, all the way to refreshing a webpage in hopes of an update or waiting for a text alert, students have responded to snowfall with excitement and anticipation, hoping for a break in routine and a free day to spend playing outside, sleeping in or simply cozied up indoors with a warm mug of cocoa.
There are countless examples of superstitions to bring on the infamous snow day, including wearing pajamas inside out or sporting red shoes the day before. Snow days have inspired movies and books galore. Nothing with this much of a cultural footprint is apt to go down without some fight, and I am here to carry on that fight.
My own school district was so enamored with the phone calls announcing school closures for inclement weather that we turned Loudoun County Public Schools’ public information officer, the voice of the prerecorded messages, into a viral meme.
The snow day, and the joy and release that it brings, is so much a valued break from wintry monotony and mid-school year blues. Despite having worked online since this past March, I was surprised to learn that its demise had begun in many districts even before the pandemic accelerated virtual schooling as a viable alternative.
However, I am not alone in pushing to keep snow days in the school calendar; the school district in Mahwah, N.J., has opted to preserve snow days in order to “maintain the hope of children” in the wake of an otherwise devastating year.
The most common argument for virtual learning during inclement weather is, of course, incredibly practical. To do so decreases breaks and delays in students’ learning, and allows classes to stay on schedule and keep up with learning objectives.
This decision all around follows the logic that since nothing really is keeping school from happening, why shouldn’t it? My argument is, admittedly, farther from the practical or efficient.
I simply am unsure that such values should be the compass that we build our society on; do we really need to ax a quintessential and traditional experience of joy and surprise in the name of relentless and monotonous progress?
Snow days are, simply put, a rite of passage. In the grand scheme of things, is retaining a carefully planned educational trajectory really more valuable to us than memories of sledding and hot chocolate?
Perhaps what I find myself truly appalled by, then, is our culture’s ever-growing push for a ceaseless work ethic, a tightly controlled regimen with increasingly little room for rest, imperfection or fun.
The pandemic certainly has exacerbated the growing lack of boundaries between work and home life, demanding a conflation between the two spaces to the point where they now inherently are being recognized as the same. Emails abound at all hours of the day and night. If you can work from home, why shouldn’t you?
Well, in many cases, because we really can’t. Lack of resources from internet access and comfortable workspace to child care and quiet have been derailing plenty of lives as we try to adapt to social distancing.
But more to the point, home is, in its ideal, a space for rest, relaxation, family life and fun. Perhaps we shouldn’t work from home simply because it’s home. In a postpandemic world, that might be a bit much to ask for, but the snow day offers us a limited respite from the workaholic trend, and personally, I think we should take it.
Sarah Doyon of Richmond is a freelance writer and professional tutor at John Tyler Community College. Contact her at: sarahcdoyon@gmail.com