Sarah Pace column: Honoring the life of Louis Henry Manarin

By Sarah Pace
Sometimes a hero walks softly. At this time of reflections of the past year, we honor the life of Louis Henry Manarin (1932-2021).
Manarin was the former state archivist of the commonwealth of Virginia. He was the author, co-author and editor of more than a dozen books on Virginia and North Carolina history, including: “The History of Henrico County” co-authored by Clifford Dowdey; “Henrico County Field of Honor” (Volumes I and II); and “The History of Henrico County”(400th Anniversary Edition) co-authored by Charles H. Peple.
Originally from the Washington, D.C., area, Manarin attended Valley Forge Military Academy, received his bachelor’s degree from Western Maryland College and earned his Ph.D. in history from Duke University. He was awarded a doctor of letters from Western Maryland College for his achievements. For the past 50 years, he had resided in Henrico’s Fairfield District, developing a special interest in the county and its history.
It was generally thought that because of missing records by reason of fire and conflict, the history of Henrico County could not be written. Through extensive research and documentation from many sources, however, Manarin recorded the amazing story of Henrico’s journey through history.
Beginning with its origin as the Citie (sic) of Henricus in 1611, it was the second successful English settlement under direction of the Virginia Company of London. It struggled for survival on the frontier under rule within the English royal colony of Virginia and later as part of an independent fledgling nation. Manarin also wrote of the Native American inhabitants’ first encounter with English settlers and of the conflict that eventually rose between the two cultures.
The county’s original territory extended from the Appomattox River along both sides of the James River west to the Blue Ridge Mountains. It was one of the first four cities or boroughs of the colony in 1619. In 1634 it was one of the eight original shires.
In later years, nine other counties and part of a tenth were created from Henrico’s lands: Goochland, Albemarle, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Amherst, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Powhatan, Nelson and part of Appomattox. Over time, a series of annexations by the city of Richmond further changed the County’s boundaries. An annexation in 1922 by Chesterfield County claimed the site of Henricus Historical Park.
The city of Richmond also was developed out of Henrico County, sharing leadership and common facilities. Richmond, at one time, used the Henrico courthouse. The Second Virginia Convention held at St. John’s Church, where Patrick Henry gave his famous “Liberty or Death” speech, still was under jurisdiction of Henrico County.
The Henrico courthouse and jail remained designated as in the Fairfield District of Henrico, even after the surrounding area was annexed by Richmond, until the new Henrico courthouse was built on Parham Road in 1974. The area where the Lee statue was erected in the Tuckahoe District of Henrico (later the Lee District) was annexed by Richmond in 1892.
Documentation of the families of Virginia who settled the Henrico territory was included. Many today trace their ancestry to those first settlers. Manarin wrote of the hardships of war imposed on the citizens by the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the American Civil War, the last on American soil. He also wrote of citizen participation in foreign wars.
A munitions plant was built at the end of World War I in Henrico and a ship was named the USS Henrico because its citizens participated in scrap metal drives during World War II. There was a WWII USO Center where troops were entertained at what now is Sandston Recreation Center.
Manarin wrote extensively of the evolution of the county’s education, transportation, government, and economic systems and their contribution to the prosperity of our current way of life in the county.
He was a man of great faith, honor and conviction. Always freely giving of his time and knowledge, we would speak at great length relating to inquiries that Henrico’s historical society received.
Picking up the banner of this fallen hero of Henrico history, we carry forth Manarin’s legacy for the benefit of future generations. The History of Henrico County was dedicated “to the children of Henrico County.” His son, Tim, mentioned in his eulogy that his father still had many things he wanted to do. His daughter, Amy, is completing his last project.
Last October, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors presented Manarin’s family with a resolution in his honor and dedicated the meeting room at the North Park Library in his name. His wife, Jo Ann, said there is no better place of honor for him than a library. It is fitting that his final resting place is Hollywood Cemetery, among those of whom he wrote.
Sarah Pace is president of the Henrico County Historical Society. Contact her at: hcsinfo@yahoo.com