Sarah Pace column: Honoring the life of Louis Henry Manarin

Beginning with its origin as the Citie (sic) of Henricus in 1611, it was the second successful English settlement under direction of the Virginia Company of London. It struggled for survival on the frontier under rule within the English royal colony of Virginia and later as part of an independent fledgling nation. Manarin also wrote of the Native American inhabitants’ first encounter with English settlers and of the conflict that eventually rose between the two cultures.

The county’s original territory extended from the Appomattox River along both sides of the James River west to the Blue Ridge Mountains. It was one of the first four cities or boroughs of the colony in 1619. In 1634 it was one of the eight original shires.

In later years, nine other counties and part of a tenth were created from Henrico’s lands: Goochland, Albemarle, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Amherst, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Powhatan, Nelson and part of Appomattox. Over time, a series of annexations by the city of Richmond further changed the County’s boundaries. An annexation in 1922 by Chesterfield County claimed the site of Henricus Historical Park.