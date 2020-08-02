Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE MIDDLE ATLANTIC REGION LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ACCOMACK, BERTIE, BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CHOWAN, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN CURRITUCK, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN CURRITUCK, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, WICOMICO, AND YORK * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BERTIE, BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CHOWAN, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. THE STORM IS THEN EXPECTED BE BE OVER EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA ON TUESDAY. ISAIAS WILL THEN MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS NEW ENGLAND WEDNESDAY. ON THE CURRENT FORECAST TRACK, EXPECT CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE ACROSS THE LOCAL AREA LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. WIND GUSTS TO 45 TO 55 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE WINDS COMBINED WITH THE EXPECTED SATURATED SOILS COULD CAUSE DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES COULD CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING EVEN WELL INLAND. MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, WITH 1 TO 3 FEET OF INUNDATION. LASTLY, THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF TORNADOES LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, MAINLY ALONG THE COASTAL PLAIN AND EASTERN SHORE. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE MARINE AREA LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 55 KNOTS. IN ADDITION, SEAS WILL BUILD TO 10 TO 14 FEET OVER THE COASTAL WATERS BY TUESDAY MORNING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN VIRGINIA, NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, AND THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAINFALL - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED. - FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. * WIND: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS FAR EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THESE AREAS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES. - SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, BACK BAY NEAR VIRGINIA BEACH, AND THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. SOME IMPACTS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE UP THE POTOMAC RIVER. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THESE AREAS INCLUDE: - WIDESPREAD STORM SURGE FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE. - SECTIONS OF LOW-LYING VULNERABLE ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND PROPERTY WILL LIKELY BECOME FLOODED. DRIVING CONDITIONS COULD BECOME DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE FLOODING COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE TO SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY, INCLUDING HEAVY SURF POSSIBLY BREACHING DUNES, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY. - MINOR TO MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS LIKELY. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAIN OF SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE INTENSE. AS A RESULT, EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN AFFECTED AREAS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, WITH A FEW AREAS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE REGION. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV - FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 12 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.