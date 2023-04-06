When U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine was at Harvard Law, there was a popular professor, Roger Fisher, whose specialty was negotiation and conflict management. Fisher, whose class Kaine did not take, co-wrote a book about finding common ground on contentious issues, “Getting to Yes: Negotiating Agreement Without Giving In.”

It could have been about Democrat Kaine’s most recent legislative victory, one nearly a decade in the making for a politician with a reputation that dates to his days on Richmond City Council for finding acceptable shades of gray on black-white issues. The Senate passed — on a rare, lopsidedly bipartisan vote — his measure with Republican Todd Young of Indiana reaffirming Congress’ constitutional responsibility to declare war: that is, when and how American fighting men and women are committed to a conflict from which some will not return.

The March 29 vote, concurrent with the 20th anniversary of the Iraq war, was technically a rollback of congressional authorization in 1991 and 2002 to attack the former dictatorship, now a U.S. partner in the Middle East. Rather than declare war — something Congress has not done since 1942 – Congress ceded authority to a president to order forces into harm’s way.

The resolution was used — and critics, such as Kaine, say misused — by presidents of both parties in 2014 and 2020 to justify military operations in Syria and Iran. As American forces operated in different nations, one thing remained the same: Congress, if only to minimize political peril, ducked its role in what the U.S. Constitution envisions as a collaborative decision by the legislative and executive branches.

The 2002 resolution— in Congress-speak, the Authorization for Use of Military Force, or AUMF — moved in and out of the House of Representatives in a week. The Senate acted on it in three days, never even vetting the measure at the committee level.

History has shown, too, that the justification for the most recent Iraq war was unfounded; that Iraq, despite President Bush II’s claims, did not have weapons of mass destruction at the time and was not involved in the 9/11 attacks.

As Kaine, readying to stand for a third term in 2024, told the Senate ahead of the floor vote, “Taking time to be the greatest deliberative body in the world does not guarantee that we’ll get everything right. But short-circuiting a decision, especially of such magnitude as whether the United States should go to war, maximizes the chances that we, as fallible humans, will get it wrong.

“And I believe many of the challenges that we faced in the Iraq war began with that rush.”

In Virginia, ranked No. 1 in military spending by the Pentagon, itself in Arlington, it is an article of faith that politicians are hawkish on pumping defense dollars into the state’s economy. And because Virginia is second among the states in the percentage of veterans who make up its population, both parties are unwavering in their attention to benefits for ex-military.

Virginia also has the highest percentages of veterans from the Iraq wars: just under 34%, according to USA Today.

A member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, Kaine — the father of a Marine officer — first spoke out on war powers in 2014. He and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican and Navy combat veteran and prisoner of war from the undeclared Vietnam conflict, introduced legislation tightening the rules for the United States going to war. It went nowhere.

The proposal emerged from a 2008 study by the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, a think-tank largely focused on the presidency. Led by two former secretaries of state, Warren Christopher and James A. Baker III, who served in the Carter and elder Bush administrations, respectively, the study urged sweeping changes to the current War Powers Act, adopted in 1973 over a presidential veto, saying that Congress had become too deferential to the White House.

Kaine tried again in 2015 and 2017, both times with Arizona’s other Republican senator, Jeff Flake. Again, no dice. In 2018, Kaine teamed with Bob Corker, the Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. That effort withered because the majority leader at the time, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, would not consent to a floor vote, citing a veto threat by President Donald Trump. Trump would veto a similar measure by Kaine.

Kaine’s latest effort — this time, with Young, a Marine veteran — began in 2019.

Over the next three years, the proposal and related bills advanced and retreated, more often than not casualties of the calendar and the Senate’s arcane procedures. Then, this past February, Kaine and Young — along with a bipartisan group from the House that includes Democrat Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, a former CIA officer — introduced the bill that cleared the Senate in March.

Rather than an unfriendly president, the challenge now for Kaine is a seemingly unfriendly House, narrowly controlled by Republicans.

But perhaps the stars — and votes — will align in Kaine’s favor. It may have less to do with his persuasive ability than with GOP politics. Trump, who defeated in 2016 a national Democratic ticket that included Kaine for vice president, harnessed conservative hostility for seemingly open-ended American military commitments — the so-called forever wars, of which Afghanistan and Iraq became emblems.

Among those especially outspoken on this is a Texas Republican congressman — and House co-sponsor of the Kaine-led bill — Chip Roy, a key opponent to Kevin McCarthy’s drawn-out bid for speaker. In nearly derailing McCarthy, Roy demonstrated a mastery of House process that could prove useful in the anti-war push.

But it is not the only topic on which the comparatively liberal Kaine and Roy, a pal of Senate obstructionist Ted Cruz, may have found common ground. There is Virginia. It is where Roy grew up in rural Loudoun County and was educated at the University of Virginia.

Maybe that was the first step toward getting to yes.

