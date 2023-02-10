Jeff E. Schapiro Follow Jeff E. Schapiro Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, if only because he wants the guy's job, publicly trashes Joe Biden as a big-spending, shrilly partisan liberal Democratic president who's leaving a pile of unpaid bills for generations unborn.

But Youngkin is also privately schmoozing the administration to build a new headquarters for the FBI in Northern Virginia, the multi-hued Washington suburb the conservative Republican trashes as a hotbed of unrepentant "wokeism."

That said, because it is the prerogative of Democrats and Republicans to speak out of both sides of their mouths, Youngkin is arguing to the FBI and the General Services Administration — the federal government's landlord — that a site in deep-blue Fairfax County is ideal, for among other reasons, because of the area's cultural and racial diversity. Fairfax has pined for the FBI headquarters for more than two decades. And a decision could come soon.

Youngkin, who's doubling down on killing a proposed EV battery plant for Ford Motor Co. that would employ 2,500 in jobs-starved rural Southside because it's a supposed communist Chinese front, joined the state's two Democratic senators and seven of its 11 House members — including two Republicans — in signing a Feb. 3 letter to the heads of the FBI and GSA that makes the case for a 69.5-acre site in Springfield just outside the Interstate 95-Capital Beltway interchange.

The FBI complex, which could mean more than 7,000 jobs for Fairfax, would go up on federal property, a GSA warehouse built in the 1960s and used to store furniture, vehicles and patent records. Adjacent to the offices of the Transportation Security Administration, the site is served by VRE inter-city and Metro commuter rail and is 27 miles from the FBI's training academy and crime laboratory at Marine Corps Base Quantico. The FBI's parent agency, the Justice Department, is 13 miles away, in Washington.

Youngkin's office had nothing to say at week's end about the wooing of the FBI, which — as part of his on-again, off-again, on-again embrace of Donald Trump — he sharply criticized for its August raid of the former president's Florida home and resort in search of missing, top-secret national security documents. Nor would the administration reconcile the governor's attacks on Biden spending policy with Youngkin's appetite for the federal largesse that would pay for the new FBI complex.

The governor's office and the state's economic development agency are in the hunt, though their efforts may not have commenced in earnest until last fall, according to players — Democratic and Republican — familiar with the project.

There have been multiple conference calls — usually every week and involving Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, U.S. House members and economic development and administration aides — to discuss the details of Virginia's offer. It includes $200 million for road improvements. Those funds are now ensnared in an oversight tug-of-war between Youngkin and the General Assembly.

And if only because politics is theater — witness Youngkin's zip-up vest, splashy signage at his public events and online advertising defending such things as the Sinophobia he adopted after enriching himself through his former investment firm's big plays in China. A D.C. public relations firm, Plus Communications, was signed by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce to assist with spin on the state's pursuit of the FBI.

The firm's partners include Richard Cullen Jr., son and namesake of Youngkin's consigliere. Plus said the younger Cullen is working on the FBI project.

The nine-page letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, is the latest in Virginia's romancing of the FBI, a courtship that goes back to at least the second Bush administration.

The state's push — expected to include a post-Valentine's Day news conference near the Springfield site featuring Youngkin and other government officials — is accelerating. That's not only because Maryland's new Democratic governor, Wes Moore, says landing the FBI is a top priority, but because fine print in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal spending bill requires GSA meet with both states by March on their final respective pitches for the headquarters.

Equity and diversity as factors in the selection of a site outside Washington — where the FBI operates from a decrepit building named for its founding director, J. Edgar Hoover, who was widely viewed as hostile to civil rights and some of its marquee leaders — have fresh urgency, in part, because of Moore's victory in November as Maryland's first Black governor.

Moore succeeded the popular, term-limited Larry Hogan, who, like Youngkin, is a Republican presidential wannabe, and who, unlike Youngkin, largely governed as a centrist.

Apparently with a 2024 GOP primary audience in mind, Youngkin has spent much of his first year in Richmond waging a culture war. He is seeking to make it more difficult for schools to accommodate transgender students. Youngkin is also attacking as revisionist history a public school curriculum that focuses on the state's painful racist past.

Arguably revisionist in tone, given Youngkin's social and cultural stance, the letter to FBI director Christopher Wray and Robin Carnahan, GSA administrator, describes the immediate community of the Virginia site as majority-minority, with other neighborhoods in nearby Alexandria and Prince William County — like Fairfax County, it's a majority-nonwhite locality — where languages other than English are spoken in 50% or more homes.

"These communities are strong communities that contribute to the vibrancy and backbone of the region but also face unique challenges and vulnerabilities that oftentimes go overlooked when the Northern Virginia region is spoken of as one homogeneous bloc," said the letter, adding that "these communities ... would all stand to greatly benefit from the federal investment and jobs that the FBI headquarters would represent."

It would also represent an economic development win for Youngkin, allowing him to blunt criticism for torpedoing the Ford battery factory in heavily Republican Pittsylvania County.

But because — in politics — flexibility is the first unbending principle, Youngkin will need an out should the White House pick Maryland over Virginia as the new home of the FBI.

There's always that oldie but goodie: That Joe Biden is a big-spending, shrilly partisan liberal Democratic president who's leaving a pile of unpaid bills for generations unborn.

