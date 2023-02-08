Jeff E. Schapiro Follow Jeff E. Schapiro Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Emmett Hanger had two deadlines Tuesday, one of which he deliberately missed.

The veteran senator from Augusta County, in Virginia’s mountain-valley west, joined his colleagues in slogging through mounds of measures in the final countdown to crossover. That’s the procedural midpoint of the General Assembly session. The Senate and the House of Delegates finish work on their own bills to begin consideration of the others.

Hanger met that deadline.

But Hanger, joking that he was too busy in Richmond, ignored the other: His last chance to file as a candidate for the Republican nomination decided at a convention this spring. Hanger’s decision ensures that Mark Obenshain, a fellow incumbent with whom Hanger was paired in a redrawn district, will be renominated – and likely reelected – in a leafy region that would vote for a Republican if you dug one up and stuffed him.

This may not be the last of Hanger, an emblem of what the legislature – particularly the Senate – could lose in spades this year: senior members who are influential because their longevity makes them repositories of institutional memory. They know the rules and rat holes, the procedures and people – and how to navigate all to get a bill to the governor for his signature or a goodie for their district.

While Hanger, a lawmaker for nearly 40 years, could retire, he would prefer to stick around a bit longer. But having, in effect, quit his old district, Hanger would need a new one. And when the going gets tough, the tough get moving – literally.

Hanger is pondering moving about 30 miles south from his home in Mount Solon to outside Waynesboro, the Hanger family ancestral seat, from which his 19th century forebear, John Marshall Hanger, was elected to the House and was speaker from 1871 until 1877.

But moving to satisfy the constitutional residency requirement is not without risk for Emmett Hanger.

There are already two announced candidates for the Republican Senate nomination, including Del. Chris Head, from down the valley, in Botetourt County. Head was lumped in a fresh district with another House incumbent. Running for the open, overlying Senate seat was for Head the logical next step to remain in politics. That Head didn’t have to move – and Hanger would have to – gives the former ammunition against the latter: That Hanger, whose legislator-ancestor was a major in the Confederate army, is a carpetbagger.

It is a charge Hanger presumably would attempt to blunt by citing his long record in the General Assembly – 36 years and counting. That’s three times Head’s tenure in the House. Hanger’s nearly 28 years of seniority in the Senate, the source of such prime appointments as the powerful budget committee, places him fifth among 40 members. Depending on the outcome of the June primaries and November elections, Hanger, a delegate for nine years before going to the Senate in 1996, could be first in seniority; maybe even chairman of the Finance and Appropriations Committee.

But first, Hanger has got to survive.

Redistricting was always going to remake the House and Senate through voluntary and involuntary retirements. Perhaps more so this cycle. An impasse over bipartisan redistricting tossed the task to the Virginia Supreme Court, which – if only to signal to legislators to get their act together – drew districts without regard for incumbency, long the key to reelection, though not a guarantee.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, an online politics watchdog, 66 – or nearly half of the 140 members of the General Assembly – were doubled- or tripled-up in the same districts: 46 of 100 delegates and 20 of 40 senators.

The numbers have been thinned by retirements.

Some members are doing as Hanger is considering: moving, betting voters won’t view them as insatiably hungry for power and prestige. But there could also be incumbent-vs.-incumbent primaries that become larger symbolic contests illustrative of generational and philosophical tensions within the legislature.

Case in point: Senate Republican Minority Leader Tommy Norment of James City County and his protégé, sorta, Sen. Ryan McDougle of Hanover County. They were squeezed into the same district.

Norment, 76, is somewhat transactional, a comparative centrist with almost 32 years in the Senate, placing him fourth in seniority. McDougle, 51, is more ideological, reliable on the GOP holy trinity of God, guns and gays. He’s been a senator 17 years; previously serving four years in the House. Norment says he’s running for reelection. McDougle is mum – for now.

A Norment-McDougle race would be the main Republican event of the Senate primary season.

On the Democratic side, it would be Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, No. 3 in seniority, against Lionell Spruill of Chesapeake. She is president pro tempore, with 32 years in the Senate. He’s got eight years, after 22 in the House. That contest is underway – both refused entreaties to move to a new, open district. It will also shape Black leadership in the Senate for the decade ahead.

It is not difficult to see a scenario under which the Senate seated in January 2024 has 12 new members – more than a quarter of the body. Turnover – less frequent in the Senate because terms are four years, twice those of the House – could drain the chamber of 263 years of seniority, if not more.

Dick Saslaw of Fairfax County, the Democratic majority leader and Norment’s best bud, accounts for at least a fifth of that: nearly 44 years. First in seniority, he’s in the same district as Dave Marsden. But it’s no secret Saslaw, who just turned 83, plans to retire. A third Fairfax senator, Janet Howell, is racing for the exits. She’s coming up on 32 years, the last three as head of the budget committee.

A Senate chock full of newbies?

Thank goodness for the Senate clerk, Susan Clarke Schaar. She’s toiled in the Senate for 49 years.

Guess she’s entitled to a break, too.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 9, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023