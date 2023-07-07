Tommy Norment is retiring from the Virginia Senate after 32 years, having moved from back-bencher to power-broker. At 77, he can rest on his laurels. They were about to become a lot cushier, with his selection by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for a seat on the oversight board of the College of William & Mary in Norment's backyard, Williamsburg.

Until state law pulled the chair from under him.

Norment's appointment to the board of visitors at William & Mary, where the James City County lawyer-legislator taught for more than a decade and was a legal adviser for three years, is prohibited under the Code of Virginia: "Members of the General Assembly shall be ineligible to serve on boards, commissions, and councils within the executive branch of state government who are responsible for administering programs established by the General Assembly."

When asked, Youngkin's legal counsel, Richard Cullen, and press aide, Macaulay Porter, did not say whether the governor, who had no experience in politics and policy until his election in 2021, or his patronage-dispensing secretary of the commonwealth, Kay Coles James, were aware of the restriction, in place since at least 1977 and intended to maintain the separation of powers. That is, that members of the executive and legislative branches operate only in their constitutionally specified lanes.

Put another way: Norment cannot, as a legislator, set policies and appropriations for the university and simultaneously serve as a representative of the executive branch responsible for carrying out those policies and appropriations. Norment, a graduate of the William & Mary Law School, can be one or the other — not both.

Norment did not blame fellow Republican Youngkin for the apparent breach of law, saying that he — as a lawmaker — should have been aware of it: "I am not going to direct criticism at the governor or his team. I do own it. It's totally my responsibility."

Youngkin is not the first governor to make such a mistake. It is, arguably, a bipartisan tradition — one also carried out by the Democrat Youngkin narrowly defeated for a second, nonconsecutive term, Terry McAuliffe.

Like Youngkin, inexperienced in Virginia government before becoming chief executive in 2014, McAuliffe made two appointments to the panel that oversees college and university academic policies that violated a Virginia law barring membership to state employees. Suzette Denslow, a deputy chief of staff to McAuliffe who later became clerk of the House of Delegates, and Janet Muldoon, top aide to Senate Democratic Majority Leader Dick Saslaw of Fairfax, were ineligible for the State Council of Higher Education.

The language controlling gubernatorial selections for the agency: "No officer, employee, trustee, or member of the governing board of any institution of higher education, employee of the Commonwealth, member of the General Assembly, or member of the Board of Education is eligible for appointment to the Council."

This is arcana, for sure, and may have little to do with sexy stuff — such as tax cuts, law and order, gun control and abortion rights — but without it, Virginia wouldn't as much have representative government as it would have chaos. Though there is the case to be made that in the shrilly partisan setting that is Richmond these days, Virginia's representative government is reflexively chaotic.

For Youngkin, a multimillionaire investment executive whose staff works assiduously to shield him from un-choreographed moments, lest he veer off message or say or do anything that might remind voters he's new to his current line of work, this Whoops in Williamsburg is a snap lesson in governmental nuts and bolts that, though seeming minutiae, were traditionally mastered by committed practitioners of Virginia politics.

Over the years, however, the General Assembly has carved out exceptions, allowing delegates and senators to serve on about 24 oversight boards. One steers the New College Institute in Martinsville, set up with millions of dollars from the sale of an area hospital to help jump-start the rural Southside Virginia economy decimated by the collapse of textiles and furniture makers. Five legislators sit on its board, with Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, as chairman.

The ban does not apply to boards whose functions are largely historical and celebratory, such as the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, an agency that promotes Virginia's colonial and Revolutionary history and of which Norment is chairman. With the gig at William & Mary, Norment wouldn't have to travel too far to cover his appointive bases.

Bernie Henderson, a former member of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Board and a senior deputy Secretary of the Commonwealth who vetted candidates for appointments by two Democratic governors, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, said there's no excuse for the Youngkin miscue: "The Youngkin administration has had enough time to realize that there are legal requirements, to say nothing about the appearance of improprieties, regarding appointments of board and commission members. Making appointments of sitting legislators, even if they don't take the seat until their term expires, demonstrates a certain contempt for the law."

For Norment, the simplest way around the legal obstacle to serving two masters is for him to give up his Senate seat. The question would be when.

Though he did not rule out resigning before his four-year term concludes in January, Norment indicated in an interview Thursday that he would likely remain in the Senate until then. And Porter, in an email statement Thursday, said Norment "will not begin his term on the William and Mary Board of Visitors until he has concluded his service as a member of the Virginia Senate."

Norment would join the board approximately six months after the start of his term as a part-time trustee at William & Mary, serving the balance of the four years for which he'd been picked by Youngkin.

The timing of his departure ensures that Norment, as Republican minority leader, would still have a say in long-overdue, election-year revisions to the state budget — if and when the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-ruled House reach a deal. They should have finished their work in February but remain paralyzed over GOP proposals to further cut taxes and a Democratic preference for increased spending.

"I am not going to abdicate my responsibility to cast some critical vote," Norment said.

Sounds as if Norment's will be a working retirement.

