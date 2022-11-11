Schapiro: One of the people who minds the people's business

Jim Beamer, a lobbyist for Dominion Energy, met David Poole in 1985. Poole, then a politics reporter for the Lynchburg News & Advance, was covering the re-election bid of Vance Wilkins, the future speaker of the House of Delegates.

Beamer, who as Wilkin’s campaign manager, remembers Poole not only interviewing Wilkins at his office in Amherst Country but irritating the Republican by nosing through papers on his desk.

It was the journalistic equivalent of what cops and prosecutors call a plain-view search.

“I don’t recall the episode,” Poole said Friday, “but any reporter with any experience knows how to read upside down.”

Poole, who has also worked for newspapers in Roanoke and Tampa, Fla., still makes his living minding other people’s business — but as executive director of the Virginia Public Access Project.

Known by its acronym, VPAP — pronounced Vee-pap — is an online watchdog of money and politics — and more: lobbying, election returns, conflict-of-interest disclosures by candidates and officials, redistricting, legislation, demographics, and news.

VPAP even occasionally breaks news.

That includes uncovering just ahead of the 2022 congressional elections a delay, attributed by the Youngkin administration to a computer glitch, in the state’s processing of hundreds of thousands voter of registration applications. The cock-up had the potential to keep people from voting.

Led by Poole since its inception 25 years ago, VPAP — now an eight-person operation, the annual budget of which has swelled from the low-five figures to more than $1 million — will soon have to make do without him. Poole is retiring in June 2023 at the ripe old age of 62½. He doesn’t know what he’ll be doing for his next act.

VPAP emerged incrementally as a collaboration. Several Virginia newspapers and the public policy program at Virginia Commonwealth University had been separately developing ways to collect, study and distribute information on campaign fundraising and the intersection of politicians’ personal and policy interests.

Poole’s stock and trade: Harvesting for the layman numbers and names gathered by state agencies and presenting both on the VPAP website in a digestible fashion for an audience that — depending where we are on Virginia’s nonstop political calendar can, on a single night, visit 1 million times or more.

It can be a long and laborious task but a satisfying one, said Poole, likening it to a “kid watching Saturday morning cartoons.”

A Poole-less VPAP will take getting used to.

Alternately witty and brusque but always preoccupied with the nonpartisan purity of VPAP’s product, Poole has built an indispensable tool that can make those who use it seem smart.

That includes yours truly. My connection to VPAP is also personal. My son, Felix, worked there in 2012, the year I was the main course at VPAP’s fundraising luncheon cum roast, fending clever rhetorical spitballs hurled by a colleague and several politicians.

Poole, initially working from his apartment in Richmond’s Fan District, operated solo, with virtue his principal reward.

“David had no insurance policy, no retirement plan,” said Katharine Webb, a former health care lobbyist who organized VPAP’s first fundraising event — a breakfast in the late 1990s at the Hotel Jefferson for 15 people, most of them lobbyists. “He used to ride his bike to work. He was a one-armed paper hanger.

In many respects, VPAP does — and does better — what the public sector should do.

For example, two state agencies are troves of public information that the public may find confounding: The State Board of Elections and the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council.

The former, best known for overseeing elections, is also the repository for candidate fundraising and spending reports. The latter, an arm of the legislature, is the agency with which lobbyists register before they can schmooze lawmakers on behalf of their clients.

VPAP organizes all of this data, posts it online and almost routinely goes further.

That includes more fully identifying donors, individual and corporate; their industries and histories as contributors. Lobbyist compensation and spending — sensitive subjects that can lend themselves to creative forms of disclosure — are also available on VPAP.

Clicking a mouse on this hot link or another will lead users to charts and tables that illustrate the census, legislative and congressional boundaries, Election Day turnout, early voting — you name it.

VPAP, governed by a bipartisan board of directors that includes lobbyists, former government officials and nonprofit executives, promotes what some politicians only talk about: transparency.

In the digital era, transparency is easier and speedier. In the paper era, which endured in Virginia even after Al Gore invented the internet, transparency depended on when, for instance, a fundraising report landed at the Board of Elections and who saw it, if at all.

“Sometimes people would drive off to the farthest post office, knowing the [report] had to be postmarked, but by the time it got to Richmond and into some World War II file cabinet, it would be a couple of weeks before you found out who someone got their money from,” said Beamer, VPAP’s founding chairman of the board.

“The whole idea behind VPAP: get more transparency and deliver more timely information than the state does.”

Poole, a Floridian from a Republican family and educated at the University of North Carolina, knows first hand what a difference speed makes.

In 1998, with VPAP barely a toddler, Poole was visiting — again — with Vance Wilkins, then House GOP minority leader. This time, they met at Wilkin’s legislative office, where Poole was showing him how VPAP organized data on political donations: who and which organizations were cutting checks and their giving to Democrats and Republicans.

Wilkins noticed that a trade group had contributed $10,000 to House Democrats but only $5,000 to the GOP caucus. He immediately telephoned the organization’s lobbyist, demanding to know why Republicans had been short-changed. The lobbyist said there was nothing to it; that Wilkins had his facts wrong.

Wilkins cited his source — VPAP — and the supporting data.

The lobbyist sent him a second check for $5,000.