Schapiro: The teachers who taught me to be a life-long learner

Four were men, five were women. Most were straight, some gay. One was Black. They were liberal, conservative and in between. All were clever and, usually, patient. They had one thing in common: They had me for a student.

Starting in the fifth grade and through college, these teachers and professors endured my presence. There were times, I endured theirs. I took from their classes lessons that registered immediately but were more useful later, often when I least expected it.

Educators get a bad rap these days, depicted as indoctrinators rather than instructors. The right and left accuse each other of taking education hostage or carrying out an ideological purge of academe. This is playing out in Virginia, where both sides can’t even agree on the best way to grade a school’s performance.

As a primary school student in the mid-1960s, I had no idea such arcana would, more than a half-century later, shape my day job.

I also had no appreciation for how I’d be shaped by Pat Kornegay, my teacher in fifth and sixth grades. She was Black, among the few people of color who taught in the small, generously supported, lopsidedly white suburban New Jersey public school I attended.

What I’ve always remembered about Miss Kornegay was the excitement she brought to her lessons. She crackled with energy, was a great wit. This even made mathematics – my least favorite subject – tolerable. Hers was not a class in which students nodded off. Most of us worried we might miss something.

But we did in perhaps not recognizing that our little school was anything but an accurate window on the larger, diverse world of which Miss Kornegay was an emblem.

Vietnam, the Civil Rights and women’s movements, urban unrest and political violence were reshaping public education apparently not to my parents' satisfaction. They sent me to a private school for boys that this year, as a co-ed institution, became a free-fire zone in the woke-ness debate, forcing the resignation of the long-time headmaster.

At a time when convention was being shed, I had to wear a tie and school blazer. A budding clothes horse, I didn’t find the dress code onerous. The small classes, though, could be terrifying. Hiding in plain view, easier in comparatively sprawling public school classes, was out of the question.

But then I wouldn’t have gotten to know Fred Hutchins, the chairman of the English department who, for me, made building a vocabulary a labor of love.

It required a system I still use now in abbreviated form: Stumble on a new word, go to the dictionary, write the word and definition on a 3-by-5 index card. File the card alphabetically, immediately use the word in conversation or a composition. Also, periodically review the growing trove of words on what, in effect, are flash cards.

William Clark, a Latin teacher, brought to life through the rousing Italian arias of Puccini and Verdi what we rock 'n' roll-loving boys thought was a dead language. I now happily enjoy both musical genres, though I’ve only recently grasped that the classics, as I studied them, were anything but balanced. That’s because they were largely packaged by white guys of European origin preoccupied with a long-ago version of themselves.

Frimi Sagan and Doris Gelman, teachers I had in 11th and 12th grades, were all about yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Mrs. Sagan taught English. She found in the tiniest details of literature big clues about ideas and personality – a useful approach for reporters. That said, Leopold Bloom’s fondness of gorgonzola cheese sandwiches – we laughed about that in Mrs. Sagan’s class when reading James Joyce’s “Ulysses” – may denote nothing more than that.

It was the research required in Mrs. Gelman’s American history class that helped nudge me into newspapers. Whether the topic was Lincoln and the Civil War or Woodrow Wilson and the League of Nations, we students were often steered to the first draft of history: press accounts of individuals and events.

In college, two history professors – Dorothy Brown and Emmett Curran – guided me beyond my Northeastern Big City frame of mind. I didn’t know it then. But knowledge is like that. You don’t fully understand what you’ve learned until you actually use it.

Dr. Brown’s discipline was mid-20th century America. Her lectures drilled down on events, such as resistance to F.D.R.’s New Deal. That included one of the program’s biggest beneficiaries, Virginia, where a political boss named Harry Byrd Sr. sneered at the New Deal as reckless spending.

It would be several years before I landed in Richmond and started connecting the dots between Dr. Brown’s lecture hall and my new classroom, the state Capitol.

Dr. Curran’s specialty was American religion. He’d explore the tangle of faith and politics, especially in the Colonial period and the early days of the Republic. He marveled how the nation struggled over the separation of church and state – a topic made richer by recent political and judicial trends.

And there was Jeane Kilpatrick, a government professor intrigued by the intersection of personality and politics. Her class was largely an exercise in psychotherapy – what to look for in determining what makes a politician tick. God knows, I’ve put one or two on the couch. One can wonder what was going through Dr. Kilpatrick’s mind when Ronald Reagan asked her to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

But of all of these educators, one stands out for bits of wisdom he’d impart in snappy aphorisms.

Carlos Henriquez, a Cuban immigrant educated at Columbia University, was my high school cross county, wrestling and track coach. Keenly competitive, he scouted the competition because he knew the competition – and he considered it a compliment – scouted us.

“Better looked over than overlooked,” Coach Henriquez would say.

I’ve said that to many politicians. For some reason, they don’t take it as a compliment.