Rather than run from abortion rights - the issue that could deny Republicans total control of the Virginia legislature - Gov. Glenn Youngkin is breaking into a purposeful stride.

On Tuesday, a seemingly irritated Youngkin - surrounded by two plainclothes state troopers, his body guy and mobile phone-clutching press secretary - attempted to slip out the back door of a ballroom at a downtown Richmond hotel rather than take questions about the latest twists in the volatile abortion debate and their possible impact on the fast-approaching elections for the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate.

"We are not going to have a conversation," Youngkin twice brusquely told me as I tried to put two questions to him: Had he - having promised to seek, at minimum, a 20-week ban on most abortions - given further thought to the issue as a potential obstacle for the GOP in the General Assembly contests? And what might be the political consequences of the ruling by a federal judge in Texas that would deny women nationally access to a widely used abortion drug?

Because when the going gets tough, the timid talk about something else, Youngkin said he was heading to Petersburg, where he would boast the early accomplishments of a state-local partnership that he announced last August to revive the ailing, racially riven city hollowed out by violence, drugs, a sputtering economy and educational decline.

"You should write about it," the governor said.

And The Times-Dispatch did.

An on-the-scene report by David Ress included a photograph of Youngkin and mentioned him in the headline and seven times in the story. The piece focused on plans to bring a full-service grocery store to downtown Petersburg as part of a mixed-use development that will include houses, apartments, retail space and a restaurant.

Ress quoted Youngkin - Virginia's cheerleader-in-chief despite running in 2021 on racial and cultural fears, of which Petersburg has become a symbol for Republicans: "What you don't see is the momentum that's building."

You could practically hear an exclamation point.

But no story about Petersburg, particularly ahead of the June Democratic primary, is complete without a mention of the subject Youngkin ducked before heading down Interstate 95 from Richmond, where he attended Virginia Commonwealth University's excellence-in-government awards luncheon: abortion rights.

It's at the center of the nasty fight for a Petersburg-anchored Senate seat between former Del. Lashrecse Aird and Sen. Joe Morrissey.

An unabashed supporter of abortion rights, Aird makes much of Morrissey's friendliness to Youngkin-endorsed restrictions on the pregnancy-ending procedure.

Until a special election in January padded the Democrats' slender Senate majority, Morrissey - whose messy private life is nearly Trumpian in scale - was seen by both parties as the deciding vote on curbing abortion rights. Morrissey cloaked his position in a flourish U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine used in his 2005 victory for governor: He personally opposes abortion as a practicing Catholic but would not support a total ban.

For Kaine, that was then.

This is now: On Wednesday, Kaine and Virginia's senior senator - Mark Warner, a Democrat and Kaine's predecessor as governor - joined nearly 240 other members of Congress in a pleading to a federal appeals court to reverse a decision by a Trump-appointed U.S. District judge in Amarillo, Texas, that would reverse the government's 2000 approval of mifepristone, a drug used to induce abortion and treat miscarriages.

There was no immediate indication from our Republican attorney general, Jason Miyares, whether he would align Virginia with efforts to uphold the trial court decision on mifepristone. Miyares didn't hesitate to join the successful effort last year before the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling ensuring a woman's right to an abortion.

That decision led to multiple efforts by Republican legislators to again clamp down on abortion. They'd have gotten a bill to Youngkin if not for the Senate Democratic majority. It is the remaining feature of a blue trifecta - a House, Senate and governorship held for two years by Democrats - that ensured the rollback of Republican-written restrictions.

Access to abortion is unfettered in the first and second trimesters. A pregnancy can be ended in the third trimester if a woman's health is imperiled.

While Youngkin - and to a lesser degree, Miyares - might not be having a conversation about abortion, a lot of other Virginia politicians - and voters - are.

Polling in late March by The Washington Post and Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University shows that Youngkin, whose expressions of opposition to abortion vary according to the audience, is out of step with most Virginians on abortion - an issue that resonates powerfully in the state's election-deciding suburbs.

Forty-one percent say abortion laws should be less strict. And 34% - including nearly four in 10 Republicans - believe they should remain the same. Only 17% favor tougher laws, and 36% of such respondents are Republicans, representing the hard kernel of a Virginia party that continues to lurch right from its historic centrist roots.

"If you're Glenn Youngkin, you may want to change the subject, but Democrats won't let you," said Stephen Farnsworth, political analyst at the University of Mary Washington. "Pro-life politics is poison in the suburbs, and that's where elections are won and lost."

But Youngkin and the Republican candidates he'll bankroll with millions from his PAC don't have to take an academic's word for it. They should listen to a former Democratic governor, described by Youngkin at the VCU event as his mentor, who ran - and won - three decades ago by coupling support for abortion rights with a distinctly Virginian commitment to individual liberty.

"Women, particularly Republican women, will not appreciate, and are in opposition to, what's going on," said Doug Wilder, casually strolling into the same room from which Youngkin later fled. "It's an advantage for the Democratic Party, if they handle it appropriately."