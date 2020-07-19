There are so many unanswered questions facing families and educators right now. When will school start again? Will it be safe? How will it be different? The last thing state leaders should be doing is creating more barriers to successfully navigate these obstacles.
Yet, with the looming economic challenges, educational resources will be a controversial topic in the coming months. Our recent history in Virginia shows us that clearly, mistakes can be hard to fix when it comes to providing for our children’s education. And make no mistake, our schools do not have the resources to open in the fall. State cuts to education — or a lack of federal reinforcement — will cripple our ability to safely reopen them.
When the state began to face the staggering losses of revenue from the 2007-09 financial meltdown, the legislature decided — temporarily, it said — to place caps on state support for critical personnel like social workers, mental health staff, custodians and many other professionals who are critical for safe, functional learning environments. This would only last, of course, until tax revenue returned to normal, and it seemed to some decision-makers like the sort of thing that was easy to cut or pause for a year or two.
Yet, that’s not what happened. After more than 10 years of economic growth and the Virginia Board of Education repeatedly calling on the General Assembly to remove the cap, it remains in place.
The state never returned full support for these cuts — leaving schools struggling to deal with student needs and run educational programs all around the commonwealth.
Not all students equally felt these impacts. Support staffing declined in schools across the board, but at four times the rate in school divisions with the highest percentage of students of color.
That decision was emblematic of the detrimental, difficult-to-reverse policy choices the state made when confronting the most recent major revenue shortfall. Students, parents and schools still are tasked with making up the cost of the hundreds of millions of lost dollars each year that have yet to return.
An entire generation of students moved through our public schools over the past decade living under these cuts. We cannot allow another generation to bear the brunt of this recession’s hard decisions, too.
Because school funding is so complex and every level of government plays a part — federal, state and local — it’s easy for decision-makers to blame the other players.
Yet, this crisis is going to require all of us — and all levels of government — to step up and contribute. These decisions impact the everyday lives of kids and their communities — from canceled sports teams, activities or summer programs to bigger class sizes, older textbooks and less technological access.
Localities already are hard pressed and must rely on additional taxes that often take up a larger share of income from families with lower incomes, like the Henrico and Richmond meal-tax increases intended to help make up for insufficient education funding.
If the state passes the funding needs on to localities, those most harmed will be families living in low-wealth communities who have the least political voice to protest the harm done to them.
Over the past two years, we already have put in place some first steps to make better and more responsible decisions this time around.
The state has put more money into its crisis savings fund than before. And we already have drafted bills to study school climate and working conditions, made critical improvements to need-based school funding and started to expand pre-K programs.
We can’t let the shortfall in revenue dissuade us.
The best way to build a Virginia economy that works for everyone and expands in the long term is to build a robust public education system that draws talented people who want to live in our state and nurtures the talents of children in our cities, rural communities and suburbs.
There are options on the table: properly allocating federal CARES Act funds, utilizing Virginia’s well-built reserve accounts, and shifting state funding to more adequately resource families and communities who need it most.
This approach can prevent a repeat of the errors that led to a decade of education stagnation in Virginia and make sure the state does its part in helping us safely open schools in the fall.
But we must act now — starting in this upcoming special session — to turn those options into actions that will secure the future of our commonwealth.
