Schuyler VanValkenburg column: Protecting democracy in Virginia

In a year in which American constitutional democracy has faced the dual challenges of COVID-19 and false attacks on our elections’ legitimacy, one of the essential lessons has been the paramount importance of making it easy and secure for people to vote.
As essayist Adam Gopnik recently noted, “The way to shore up American democracy, is to shore up American democracy.”
Even if we never face another pandemic in our lifetime, the election reinforced how much easier and more effective it is to allow people to vote early and by mail. We can avoid long lines at polling places, enfranchise people working long hours or who have mobility problems, and give everyone flexibility, from harried parents to traveling workers.
Further, the 2020 election also showed how important transparency and security are in the voting process. The clearer the process is to the public, the harder it is for people to cast doubt on a legitimate election outcome.
That’s why I am proud to be the sponsor of The Virginia Voting Rights Act, as well as an omnibus bill containing dozens of enhancements to absentee voting. Both of these bills would put Virginia at the forefront of the nation in fostering a healthy democratic culture.
Virginia already has made tremendous progress. In 2018, a Northern Illinois University study on voter access ranked Virginia 49th out of the 50 states. Because of legislation passed by the Democratic majority in the General Assembly this past year, including no-excuse absentee voting, Virginia moved up in that ranking, becoming the 12th easiest state to cast a ballot — an improvement of 37 places.
This year, House Bill 1888 — The Virginia Voting Rights Act — will keep us on that trajectory by doing some simple but essential things. It will authorize secure ballot dropbox locations for all localities; allow citizens to “cure” — or fix — their absentee ballots if they are incorrectly filled out; and require each locality to count early in-person ballots before Election Day, rather than to rush to count them all at once at the same time as they manage in-person voting.
In addition, HB 1883 would protect our state’s voters against methods of stealth disenfranchisement like vote dilution, precinct shifts or last-minute procedural changes — all actions that might have the effect of discriminating against racial or ethnic minorities.
It will require certain covered localities to clear any changes they want to make to their voting procedures, which might disenfranchise voters, with the state attorney general or courts before making those changes.
These mirror the protections of Section 5 of the federal Voting Rights Act, historically the most effective tool for protecting voting rights, but currently not enforceable because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby County v. Holder. The Virginia Voting Rights Act would allow Virginians to protect our right to vote if the federal government will not.
The omnibus improvements bill would help to make voting easier for everyone while simultaneously making it more secure, transparent and efficient.
The Virginia Voting Rights Act would help guard against future attempts to undermine your right to choose your own leaders and representatives. These just are two of the proposed policy changes from this session that would continue to make Virginia a beacon for constitutional democracy.
For example, Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, and Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, are carrying a constitutional amendment for the automatic restoration of rights, and Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, also is carrying voting rights legislation (HB 1890).
The right to vote is among the most central to any democratic system. As a civics teacher and a state legislator, it has been a privilege and an honor to help make Virginia a national leader in voting and democracy reform.
Let us stay on the front foot. As the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., was known for saying: “Democracy is not a state, it is an act.”
Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, represents the 72nd District in the House of Delegates. Contact him at: delsvanvalkenburg@house.virginia.gov