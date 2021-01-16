Schuyler VanValkenburg column: Protecting democracy in Virginia

In a year in which American constitutional democracy has faced the dual challenges of COVID-19 and false attacks on our elections’ legitimacy, one of the essential lessons has been the paramount importance of making it easy and secure for people to vote.

As essayist Adam Gopnik recently noted, “The way to shore up American democracy, is to shore up American democracy.”

Even if we never face another pandemic in our lifetime, the election reinforced how much easier and more effective it is to allow people to vote early and by mail. We can avoid long lines at polling places, enfranchise people working long hours or who have mobility problems, and give everyone flexibility, from harried parents to traveling workers.

Further, the 2020 election also showed how important transparency and security are in the voting process. The clearer the process is to the public, the harder it is for people to cast doubt on a legitimate election outcome.

That’s why I am proud to be the sponsor of The Virginia Voting Rights Act, as well as an omnibus bill containing dozens of enhancements to absentee voting. Both of these bills would put Virginia at the forefront of the nation in fostering a healthy democratic culture.