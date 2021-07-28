Scott Firestine column: Let’s write Richmond’s next chapter by investing in our libraries

As early as 1812, a century before Richmond Public Library was established, the city saw opportunities to create a place where citizens could go to learn, relax and read to their hearts’ content. There were attempts to create libraries for public use, though few would be what we would consider a public library today.

Some 209 years later, our greatest challenge is having the resources to provide library service that is equitable to all. It’s a complicated history, a disparity remains among social classes in our city and the impact of 100 years of systemic racism is very apparent in our library.

Buildings, books, digital services and programming are not where they should be for a library that serves Virginia’s capital city. Furniture, fixtures and equipment are aging and dilapidated.

At some point, all libraries need to be updated, repaired or replaced. Yet federal funding for libraries ended in 1997, and libraries are left to cover costs themselves — a daunting and nearly insurmountable hurdle for cities like ours.

We receive some state aid, but it is far below what would make an impact for our community. With Congress at work on what currently is a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, now is the time to pass the bipartisan Build America’s Libraries Act.