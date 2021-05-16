Scott Heysell and Greg Townsend column: White fragility threatens antiracist progress in health care

Fledgling movements of restitution that legislatively advanced include those in Stockton, Calif. , to provide universal monthly income and found participants more likely to be employed after receipt, or aims to repay families for land seized during racist projects of eminent domain.

The University of Virginia will join other public universities in the state to enact programs of scholarships or community-based economic development to benefit descendants of enslaved laborers. We applaud these important steps. However, we believe similar reparative approaches in health care should be championed, piloted and iterated to determine if certain race-explicit programs will more effectively reduce racial health inequities, as they have the considerable potential to accomplish. The Healing ARC model might serve as an example, if we collectively can wade beyond the tears of white fragility and the very real tempest into which they can coalesce.

Scott Heysell is a physician and an associate professor of medicine, infectious diseases and international health at the University of Virginia. Contact him at: SKH8R@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu

Greg Townsend is a physician, an associate professor of medicine, infectious diseases and international health, and associate dean for diversity and medical education at the University of Virginia. Contact him at: GCT2R@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu