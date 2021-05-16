Scott Heysell and Greg Townsend column: White fragility threatens antiracist progress in health care

By Scott Heysell and Greg Townsend
Structural racism in the U.S. health care system is a primary driver of poor health outcomes for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) populations. In 2003, the National Academy of Medicine published the comprehensive analysis, “Unequal Treatment: Confronting Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care,” which determined that racial and ethnic disparities in health metrics persist when accounting for access to care, while health care systems and providers contribute to those inequities. In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared racism a major public health threat.
As infectious diseases specialists, we were deeply saddened by the surge of COVID-19 through BIPOC communities in the U.S., but we were not surprised. Considerable work remains to deliver equitable outcomes for COVID-19, most urgently now toward vaccine access and uptake, but also for myriad interrelated problems.
To provide a well-researched example, Black Americans systematically are undertreated for pain. Shockingly however, half of a sample of white medical students and doctors in training at our institution — the University of Virginia School of Medicine — held false beliefs about biological differences in pain perception, including the ludicrous notion that Black people have thicker skin than white people. That study was performed not in 1916, but rather in 2016. Where structural racism largely has remained hidden to its predominantly white practitioners, such biases and subsequent discrimination can propagate unnoticed.
In an act of noticing, physicians and researchers at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, found Black and Latinx patients were significantly less likely to be admitted to a specialty cardiology service for the same heart condition compared to white patients, and importantly that admission to the specialty service was associated with reduced rates of readmission.
Recognizing that options for reducing racial inequities are limited, the team of care providers, administrators, researchers and community partners developed a model rooted in critical race theory. Following the arguments of William Darity Jr. and Kirsten Mullen in their treatise, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” the team plans to launch the Healing ARC (Acknowledgment, Redress, and Closure) program. Acknowledgement translates to the institution voicing ownership of these inequities to impacted communities, while closure will explore means of restitution with community oversight. Yet it is the proposition of redress in assuring equitable admission to the specialty cardiology service for Black and Latinx patients that has ignited a tinderbox of complaint from aggrieved individuals, most with no personal tie to the hospital, who misconstrue the proposition as loss of white care.
Following the ethical, moral and historical underpinnings of the Healing ARC program described in the Boston Review by program leaders Dr. Michelle Morse, the newly appointed chief medical officer for the New York City Department of Health, and Dr. Bram Wispelwey, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, the rhetoric of white replacement quickly began as personal insults, racial and gendered slurs, and outright threats by email or social media to the authors and their hospital. It since has amplified to reach the platform of mainstream conservative news outlets. In a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, a guest likened the program to political eugenics, a highly offensive and gross misrepresentation of the pseudoscience used to justify Jim Crow era oppression of BIPOC.
We intimately understand the spiral from what author Robin DiAngelo so aptly has termed as white fragility, the learned predilection to cling to a perceived loss of comfortable race neutrality with great emotional offense, to that of outright racial violence. We witnessed the white supremacist rally in our hometown of Charlottesville in 2017, a rally ostensibly to protect the threatened loss of Confederate statuary. Community members were beaten and a white supremacist murdered a courageous antiracist. Presaging the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol, the events of Charlottesville have taught us to take hate speech seriously, to name it decisively and to fear its rapid escalation. Morse, a Black woman, has borne the brunt of the attacks and, while heartrending, also serves as a painful reminder of strategies used to denigrate and ultimately suppress BIPOC mobility in other periods of civil rights progress.
Fledgling movements of restitution that legislatively advanced include those in Stockton, Calif., to provide universal monthly income and found participants more likely to be employed after receipt, or aims to repay families for land seized during racist projects of eminent domain.
The University of Virginia will join other public universities in the state to enact programs of scholarships or community-based economic development to benefit descendants of enslaved laborers. We applaud these important steps. However, we believe similar reparative approaches in health care should be championed, piloted and iterated to determine if certain race-explicit programs will more effectively reduce racial health inequities, as they have the considerable potential to accomplish. The Healing ARC model might serve as an example, if we collectively can wade beyond the tears of white fragility and the very real tempest into which they can coalesce.
Scott Heysell is a physician and an associate professor of medicine, infectious diseases and international health at the University of Virginia. Contact him at: SKH8R@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu
Greg Townsend is a physician, an associate professor of medicine, infectious diseases and international health, and associate dean for diversity and medical education at the University of Virginia. Contact him at: GCT2R@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu