Scott S. Brabrand column: Five key challenges in the coming school year: A superintendent's perspective

Second, we must assess and address the social and emotional health of every child. While many of our children have struggled this past year, we are humbled by their incredible resilience. Still, we know that our schools and classrooms must provide a safe space for them to unpack their experiences of the past year, even as they seek a return to normal routines and structures. Mental health awareness training will be essential in preparing our school staff to support students during this transition time. We must give them, as Dr. Marc Brackett of Yale University says, “permission to feel.”

Third, we also must address unfinished learning for students who need it. Opportunities for small group learning and individualized tutoring for our students, including mentoring programs during and after school, will be crucial. With plentiful assessments of academic progress, our teachers and staff can better tailor instruction. Differentiated and personalized instruction also will help us to meet students where they are postpandemic.

A further shift to growth measures in testing is essential and, beginning this year, the Virginia Department of Education will administer a fall assessment along with the spring Standards of Learning assessment in grades three-to-eight reading and mathematics to measure growth. This is a needed step in the right direction for our students and schools.