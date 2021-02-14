Scott Stokes column: Public defenders are front-line workers

This virus has challenged public defenders to be creative and find new ways to advocate for their clients. Many substance abuse and mental health treatment providers and services have been restricted or eliminated. Housing — always a challenge — has become even more difficult to secure during COVID-19. Meeting with clients, investigating cases and witnesses, and advocating in court all have been challenging. But public defenders never give up, and they know their clients depend on them. I know this from personal experience because I am one of those clIents.

Two years ago, I entered the Richmond drug court for a probation violation. I was represented by public defenders who helped me recognize that I was ready to work toward sobriety. I had some struggles during my time in the program but every week, my public defenders were in court, advocating for me and standing by me while my case was pending. My lawyers checked in with me, gave me encouragement, and reminded me of how far I’d come in drug court and in my life. I am proud to be a successful graduate of the Richmond drug court, and I am very grateful for the support and presence of my public defenders throughout my case, especially as it occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, I have a wonderful job as an electrical foreman, doing work I enjoy. I am in the process of getting my driver’s license reinstated and I remain drug-free.