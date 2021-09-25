Scott Surovell and Mamie Locke column: With Virginia529 surplus, a chance to remedy historic wrongs in higher education

Given that men earned the bulk of family income and dominated philanthropic decisions, private endowments of Virginia’s legacy schools dwarf Virginia’s other schools that served women, African Americans or simply did not exist. Before the latest stock market run-up in 2020, the combined endowments plus “strategic reserve funds” of UVA, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, VCU and VMI were around $15 billion. The combined endowments of Virginia’s remaining 10 four-year universities were around 5% of that, roughly $800 million.

Put another way, Virginia’s five legacy universities have endowments and reserves of about $146,000 per student, while 10 nonlegacy universities have about $6,600 per student when competing for and supporting the top academic and teaching talent.

The surplus from the VA529 Prepaid Plan should be placed in a state endowment fund managed by the Virginia Retirement System and run by a board made up of graduates of Virginia’s 10 nonlegacy universities. A billion dollars could generate $55 million per year in income, which could fund at least 2,200 scholarships of $25,000 for students who were not born with a silver spoon, attend one of Virginia’s 10 nonlegacy institutions and commit to remain in Virginia for their careers for a period of time after graduation to help repay our investment in their education.