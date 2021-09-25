Scott Surovell and Mamie Locke column: With Virginia529 surplus, a chance to remedy historic wrongs in higher education

By Scott Surovell and Mamie Locke
If you ask your neighbors from anywhere else in America, they will tell you Virginia has amazing state-supported higher education compared with most other states. We can enjoy these choices because of the investments made by prior generations to develop a robust system, which provides a quality college education and helps Virginians have productive lives.
Virginia’s universities are economic development engines that bring employers requiring intellectual capital, like Amazon, to Virginia. Studies show that people with college degrees earn nearly $1 million more over a lifetime (and $1.5 million more with a graduate degree) than people without degrees. In other words, with a small investment in an in-state student, Virginia sees returns on those investments over decades and generations.
Virginia also has a blemished history. Virginia only supported higher education for white men for centuries, so state spending was not distributed fairly over time.
Until 2019, the Virginia529 College Savings Program had allowed parents to prepay tuition as much as 18 years before students attend college and to lock in then-existing tuition rates. As of June 30, 2020, it had a $1.1 billion surplus due to prudent management practices.
In 2022, the General Assembly may decide what to do with these funds, and the answer is obvious: We should invest it in our colleges and universities to redress past wrongs.
Virginia’s five oldest or “legacy universities” — the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Military Institute — did not admit African Americans or women until the early 1970s. Even when women’s colleges were established in the early 1900s, teachers and nurses were not economically capable of endowing their alma maters with the same generosity as their husbands. Jim Crow, separate-but-equal, redlining and overcriminalization have prevented the African American community from building the generational wealth necessary to provide Virginia’s historically black colleges and universities with meaningful endowments.
In addition, the General Assembly has not sufficiently addressed these historic inequities, and it continues historic patterns in current appropriations. Tuition support and state appropriations are disproportionately invested in universities that have the largest endowment-supported financial aid and a history of male-only admissions, with colleges focused on male-dominated professions.
As of 2019, state annual per-student appropriations to Virginia’s original women’s schools — James Madison, Longwood, Mary Washington and Radford universities — averaged 22% less than UVA, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, VCU and VMI. At the extremes, taxpayers give 62% more money per student to UVA than to George Mason University — an extra $3,460 per student.
Given that men earned the bulk of family income and dominated philanthropic decisions, private endowments of Virginia’s legacy schools dwarf Virginia’s other schools that served women, African Americans or simply did not exist. Before the latest stock market run-up in 2020, the combined endowments plus “strategic reserve funds” of UVA, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, VCU and VMI were around $15 billion. The combined endowments of Virginia’s remaining 10 four-year universities were around 5% of that, roughly $800 million.
Put another way, Virginia’s five legacy universities have endowments and reserves of about $146,000 per student, while 10 nonlegacy universities have about $6,600 per student when competing for and supporting the top academic and teaching talent.
The surplus from the VA529 Prepaid Plan should be placed in a state endowment fund managed by the Virginia Retirement System and run by a board made up of graduates of Virginia’s 10 nonlegacy universities. A billion dollars could generate $55 million per year in income, which could fund at least 2,200 scholarships of $25,000 for students who were not born with a silver spoon, attend one of Virginia’s 10 nonlegacy institutions and commit to remain in Virginia for their careers for a period of time after graduation to help repay our investment in their education.
Virginia’s nonlegacy institutions are not the same institutions they were 100 years ago, and they have evolved to meet society’s demands for computer science, engineering and biotechnology. We also continue to have unprecedented shortages in professions historically dominated by women, such as teaching and nursing.
Investing these funds uniformly across Virginia’s system would compound a status quo rooted in a history of discrimination. The $1.1 billion surplus from the Prepaid529 Plan is the perfect place to start making up for historic wrongs.
Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, represents the 36th District in the Virginia Senate. Contact him at: scottsurovell@ gmail.com
Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, represents the 2nd District in the Virginia Senate. Contact her at: senlocke02@gmail.com