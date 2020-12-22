Sean Parnell column: Democracy is not just 'one person, one vote'

And, even when population is similar, there often are dramatic differences in the number of voters in each House district. The winner in California’s 21st Congressional District in 2018 received 57,239 votes, just a little more than 50% of the total. That same year, another candidate received 156,253 votes in California’s 4th Congressional District but lost by nearly 30,000 votes.

Virginia requires candidates for governor to collect at least 400 petition signatures from all 11 congressional districts (out of 10,000 total signatures) to even get on the ballot and, to be elected mayor of Richmond, a candidate must win five of the city’s nine council districts. Both elevate the importance of having broad support across the relevant electorate rather than just concentrated majorities.

Nearly every other democratic nation also recognizes that “one person, one vote” is only one of many important values. Few of them have direct election for their head of government, and it is quite possible for the second-place candidate to win the top office in these countries.