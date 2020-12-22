Sean Parnell column: Democracy is not just 'one person, one vote'

A bill that would strip Virginians of the ability to decide who our state’s presidential electors vote for when the Electoral College meets almost is certain to be reintroduced in 2021 after passing the House of Delegates but failing earlier this year in the state Senate.
If passed, the National Popular Vote interstate compact (NPV) would require our state’s 13 electors to support the candidate deemed to have received the most votes nationally, even if that candidate lost Virginia or wasn’t even on the ballot here.
The bill’s proponents say that, in a democracy, the only thing that matters is majority (or at least plurality) rule. Looking at the Electoral College, they see a violation of the “one person, one vote” principle and seek to replace it with direct election of the president. “One person, one vote” is an important democratic value; however, it’s not the only one.
Other principles — including federalism, checks on majoritarian power and promoting representation for a broad range of communities — are important, too. These values mean there rarely is strict adherence to “one person, one vote.”
For example, representation in the U.S. Senate doesn’t follow “one person, one vote,” and neither does the U.S. House of Representatives. Rhode Island’s two House districts each have a little more than a half-million people, while Montana’s one district has more than a million people.
And, even when population is similar, there often are dramatic differences in the number of voters in each House district. The winner in California’s 21st Congressional District in 2018 received 57,239 votes, just a little more than 50% of the total. That same year, another candidate received 156,253 votes in California’s 4th Congressional District but lost by nearly 30,000 votes.
Virginia requires candidates for governor to collect at least 400 petition signatures from all 11 congressional districts (out of 10,000 total signatures) to even get on the ballot and, to be elected mayor of Richmond, a candidate must win five of the city’s nine council districts. Both elevate the importance of having broad support across the relevant electorate rather than just concentrated majorities.
Nearly every other democratic nation also recognizes that “one person, one vote” is only one of many important values. Few of them have direct election for their head of government, and it is quite possible for the second-place candidate to win the top office in these countries.
Canada and Norway have prime ministers whose party or coalition finished second in the popular vote, and Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom also have had minority-led governments in recent decades. Representation according to political units (states, provinces, districts, etc.) rather than purely on population is common in most other democracies as well.
Our political parties also eschew a strict application of “one person, one vote.” In the 2008 Democratic nomination process, Hillary Clinton won more popular votes than Barack Obama, though the latter became the nominee.
In 2020, Democrat-friendly Massachusetts had nearly 50% more delegates to award in its March primary than Republican-leaning Tennessee, even though they have similarly sized populations. But Tennessee voters elected one convention delegate for every 8,000 or so voters while Massachusetts had one delegate per 15,577 primary voters.
“One person, one vote” is an important principle in a democracy, perhaps the most important one, but it is not the only one. The NPV bill would not just ignore those other values but obliterate them, removing one of the key checks and balances established by the U.S. Constitution and wiping away representation of the unique cultures and communities that form every individual state.
Virginia’s legislators should reject the NPV when it comes back in the 2021 session and respect all democratic values, not just raw majoritarianism.
Sean Parnell of Alexandria is senior legislative director for Save Our States, an organization dedicated to defending the Electoral College. Contact him at: sean@saveourstates.com