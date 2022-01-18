Shannon Kellogg column: How Virginia built a future in the cloud

When many Americans hear “tech industry,” they think of Silicon Valley. But in Virginia, we should be reminded of something much closer to home. That’s because all of us, as Virginians, are fortunate to live in a real center of 21st-century technology — the single greatest concentration of data centers on Earth, built as part of a cloud computing industry launched in our own backyard. Want proof of impact? Every day, 70% of global internet traffic moves through the commonwealth.
As we move into a new year — with a new administration in Richmond — it’s worth remembering that Virginia didn’t become this cloud capital of the world by accident. It was the result of deliberate policy, economic development and educational choices made by our leaders. If we want to continue to enjoy the benefits of being a center of innovation and investment, we’ll need policymakers to make smart choices in the months and years ahead.
Now, about those deliberate choices: The modern cloud computing industry is built on data centers, and Virginia was an early leader in establishing a thoughtful incentive program that helped fuel the data center boom in the commonwealth. It has led to significant industry spending in Virginia, including at Amazon Web Services, where we’re proud to have invested tens of billions of dollars in the commonwealth over the past decade. Now, other states (and their localities) have taken notice and recognized the great economic opportunity data centers present, which has led to them strengthening their own incentive programs.
But incentives alone aren’t the end of the story. A big part of Virginia’s success has been investing in higher education and workforce development programs, which have helped build a tech talent pipeline. The commonwealth also has worked to build a clean, reliable energy grid, which is essential for any forward-looking tech corridor. At Amazon, we already have committed to building enough solar farms in Virginia to support more than 6,000 full-time construction jobs — projects that will generate enough power for more than 225,000 homes by 2023.
This is all an important foundation because globally, the cloud market segment is growing at an astounding 19.1% compound annual growth rate, according to prognosticators at ResearchandMarkets.com. Over the next five years, it will surpass $1.2 trillion in annual value.
So how can Virginia stay on top in a growing and competitive landscape?
First, it starts with focusing on the power of public-private partnerships. Government agencies are among the fastest-growing adopters of the cloud. To better serve constituents and achieve their missions, they are leveraging technologies used by the private sector to improve customer experiences and business operations. This has been especially apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when surging demand for government services like unemployment benefits and Medicare drove an unprecedented upswing in government cloud adoption across the country.
Second, we all must recognize that a key ingredient in Virginia’s competitiveness is a workforce with the right technology skills to build on our progress. Virginia’s highly rated college and university system must continue to produce highly skilled technical talent, and businesses like ours should be encouraged to do their part. That’s why we have partnered with institutions in education at every level, ranging from public primary and secondary schools to upskill programs created to help veterans and military spouses develop in-demand cloud skills. In 2018, for example, we launched a partnership with Northern Virginia Community College to establish an associate degree in cloud computing. But we all must continue to do more.
Third, a clean, reliable grid will be essential for data center growth in Virginia. It’s important that the tax, regulatory and permitting processes across the commonwealth are aligned in a way that helps accelerate the transition to clean energy. But the transition doesn’t end there — maintaining an edge and attracting future data center construction will require Virginia to continue to modernize all of its infrastructure, including expansion of fiber-optic networks.
Virginia’s status as the cloud capital of the world is not the result of good luck. It happened because government and industry worked together to create growth opportunities. Sustaining that growth means recommitting to that collaborative spirit and making the most of every opportunity — for our good, and for those future Virginians who will look back proudly on this chapter in our history and the technology revolution that lifted Virginia into the cloud.
Shannon Kellogg is vice president of public policy at Amazon, where he leads the company’s efforts in support of the Amazon Web Services business in the Americas. Contact him at: awspolicy@amazon.com