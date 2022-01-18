Shannon Kellogg column: How Virginia built a future in the cloud

Second, we all must recognize that a key ingredient in Virginia’s competitiveness is a workforce with the right technology skills to build on our progress. Virginia’s highly rated college and university system must continue to produce highly skilled technical talent, and businesses like ours should be encouraged to do their part. That’s why we have partnered with institutions in education at every level, ranging from public primary and secondary schools to upskill programs created to help veterans and military spouses develop in-demand cloud skills. In 2018, for example, we launched a partnership with Northern Virginia Community College to establish an associate degree in cloud computing. But we all must continue to do more.

Third, a clean, reliable grid will be essential for data center growth in Virginia. It’s important that the tax, regulatory and permitting processes across the commonwealth are aligned in a way that helps accelerate the transition to clean energy. But the transition doesn’t end there — maintaining an edge and attracting future data center construction will require Virginia to continue to modernize all of its infrastructure, including expansion of fiber-optic networks.

Virginia’s status as the cloud capital of the world is not the result of good luck. It happened because government and industry worked together to create growth opportunities. Sustaining that growth means recommitting to that collaborative spirit and making the most of every opportunity — for our good, and for those future Virginians who will look back proudly on this chapter in our history and the technology revolution that lifted Virginia into the cloud.