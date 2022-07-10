Shaughn Dugan column: Elementary school students need more recess time

By Shaughn Dugan

Students are struggling. We all can see it. As a teacher this past school year, I saw it in the outbursts — the way my seventh-graders struggled to sit still, the extra time we had to spend on fundamentals.

I saw it in the eyes of their parents during conferences held via Zoom. They were worried about their normally bubbly, smiling children.

These kids have missed out on so much over the past two and a half years. They’ve missed birthdays, bar mitzvahs, quinceaneras and family reunions. They’re suffering.

Their parents are tired from two-plus years of calculations of: Is this safe? Are we doing the right thing? Will our kids be alright?

A recent New York Times article drove this home. Out of 362 counselors surveyed in public schools, 94% reported seeing more signs of depression and anxiety in their kids. Eighty-eight percent said their students were having trouble regulating their emotions.

If you’re a teacher — if you’ve worked in schools like I have these past two years — you’re not shocked. You know. You’ve seen this ever since you sent your students home, saying, “Don’t worry. It will be fine. We’ll see you next week.”

“Anxiety is filling our kids right now,” said an elementary school counselor in Colorado. “They are worried about their family and friends. They are stressed because they are behind in school.” The weight of everything has left and continues to leave its mark on our most vulnerable students.

Think back to the early days of the pandemic. How did you deal with the weight of it all? So many of us sought relief by being outside. We were told it was safer.

But a lot of us found it also made us happier. We were calmer. We just felt better. We went to the park with our families. We chatted happily with our friends and neighbors on their porches and in their yards.

According to the American Psychological Association, “exposure to nature has been linked to a host of benefits. Among them are “improved attention, lower stress, better mood ... and even upticks in empathy and cooperation.” We spent time outside with friends and found our spirits were lifted just a little bit.

Our students are suffering, and they deserve all the power and support of their schools, their community and the commonwealth. But teachers and students are unlikely to get what they deserve this year.

We need more counselors for our struggling students. We need more educators to provide better teacher-to-student ratios. We need to help students who were ahead in their studies but now have fallen behind from two and a half years of enduring trauma and interrupted learning.

This all comes under increasing pressure to make up for a lag in academics resulting from online school and the pandemic. There’s an immutable drumbeat to “keep calm and carry on” as though everything is and has been normal. And yes, the worry about academics is warranted.

Our children and students lost out on valuable face-to-face learning, and we must do all we can to make up for that. But plowing full steam ahead without adequate attempts to heal our students’ emotional wounds is short-sighted.

What small actions can we take to help? We can push Virginia school districts and their administrations to fully adopt the benefits of House Bill 1419.

Passed in 2018 by the General Assembly, this legislation allows for up to 15% of the required 5.5 hours of elementary school instructional time to be used for recess. That equals roughly 50 additional minutes of physical activity.

This change, however, was made to state-mandated minimums. School divisions still need to adopt these changes to their regulations. In the Richmond area, that is not yet the case, with elementary students currently getting only 30 minutes a day for recess.

People understandably might be worried about losing any classroom learning time as teachers struggle to get their students back to where they should be. But recess and unstructured play have many benefits.

The APA reports “you can boost your mood by walking in nature, even in urban nature.” Research cited by the More Recess for Virginians campaign shows “physically active children are better at paying attention and have faster cognitive skills.”

More unstructured playtime also can increase the likelihood of better test scores. A 2009 Pediatrics study of 11,000 third-graders saw just this when a district in Texas expanded playtime. A 2019 Arkansas Tech University dissertation also found this trend in math scores of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders after state lawmakers adopted a bill to increase recess time.

Students, like the rest of us, need to step away from intense concentration. This can lead them to feeling more refreshed and better able to focus. It also can help them commit classroom lessons to memory.

Twenty more minutes of recess is not everything. It won’t be a cure-all. But it can help create small, sun-filled moments that make our educators and students feel a little better. After everything this pandemic has thrown at all of us, don’t we deserve that?