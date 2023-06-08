Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The high school graduation ceremony is an enduringly common thread of Americana in a nation seemingly on the verge of unraveling. Few occasions are as imbued with joy, hope and possibility.

Graduation Day should rank among the happiest days of anyone’s life. But Tuesday’s will go down as one of the most traumatic.

The shooting outside the Altria Theater that killed Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson, his stepfather, Renzo Smith, and wounded five other people was an act in its wanton violence that was an assault on an entire community. It punctured any illusion we should have about the inherent innocence of any rite of passage. Jackson, 18, received CPR in his graduation gown. The graduation ceremony has joined the grocery store, the schoolhouse and the house of worship among spaces that can no longer be assumed safe.

Those safe spaces are dwindling. Mass shootings in the U.S., in their frequency, now border on the banal. But the novelty of one occurring amid mortar boards, tassels, gowns and fresh diplomas shined an unwelcome national spotlight on Richmond.

Into the spotlight of this still-fresh crime scene stepped the lieutenant governor of Virginia, Winsome Earle-Sears. After Mayor Levar Stoney and interim Police Chief Rick Edwards spoke to the media Tuesday, she stood before microphones and cameras and delivered a screed so tone deaf and ill-timed that it immediately became the talk of Twitter. The performance of Earle-Sears — who famously posed during her campaign holding an assault rifle — was more befitting a spokesperson for the National Rifle Association than the titular No. 2 elected official in the commonwealth.

We grieve for the victims and the families who lost loved ones tonight. I'm also ANGRY. I'm angry that families attending a graduation celebration can't do so safely. When do we say Enough is enough and lock up the criminals responsible for terrorizing our communities? pic.twitter.com/4NrAZVE53u — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) June 7, 2023

“This is not about law-abiding gun owners, this is about gangs,” she said. “How many more people have to die before we say ‘you’re going to jail? We’re going to lock you up and there’s not going to be any bail so we can have safety in our community.’”

“Who is in charge — is that the mayor, is that the chief, who is that? I mean, let’s start naming names.”

Where to start?

Edwards said police had found no evidence of gang involvement; he characterized the matter as “an ongoing dispute” between Jackson and Amari Pollard, 19, who was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

If “lock ‘em up and throw away the key” was the answer to gun violence, the U.S. would be the safest place on the planet since we incarcerate more people than any other nation. Same with the abundance of guns that have not made us any safer.

The entire point of her diatribe seemed not so much to provide comfort to the survivors or solace to a community in raw shock, but rather, to score political points by making Stoney and Edwards appear ineffectual. John and Joan Q. Public get to do that with impunity, but not the lieutenant governor. The shade throwing called for a full-length mirror.

Perhaps she could have prodded her party to support sensible gun control measures. Or maybe she could have exerted her influence to dissuade Gov. Glenn Youngkin from wasting $3 million in taxpayer money on the political stagecraft that is his deployment of 100 Virginia National Guard members to the U.S. border with Mexico. That money could have been put toward mental health counseling, conflict resolution or job and recreation programs for our youth.

The systemic racism whose existence people in Earle-Sears’ party are so keen in denying has real world consequences in poverty, lingering childhood trauma, environmental insult and internalized self-hate. Too many of Black communities — including those in Richmond — have a paucity of trees, grocery stores, good schools and adequate health care — but somehow, they have a surfeit of firearms.

An Associated Press series, based on a yearlong investigation, shows Black people more likely to suffer asthma as children, high-blood pressure as adults, death during childbirth, and Alzheimer’s disease as elders.

Holistically healthy communities have less gun violence and need less policing. But in America, systems historically have been gamed to deny healthy outcomes to African Americans.

Social media, and the kerosene it tosses on what should be trivial beefs, is not helpful. Neither is an entertainment industry that glorifies violence. Neither are politicians who value unfettered gun ownership over human lives and would risk the global economy because they begrudge poor people receiving food assistance.

In so many ways, America has deemed Black people, brown people and poor people as disposable. Black people have clearly internalized this message.

My friend Osita Iroegbu, who once penned a poignant story of personal loss for this newspaper following the slaying of her childhood friend Randy Johnson in Hillside Court, texted me a photo Wednesday of a smiling Shawn Jackson in a formal shirt and tie.

“My niece, a student at Huguenot, is grieving after the loss of her friend yesterday. ... What sense does it make that her aunt grieved the same violent fate of a classmate 20 years prior? What sense does it make that nothing has changed in how the system operates and who is constantly being dehumanized and demeaned?”

To our shame, our high school graduates are marching into the world in need of protective armor.

“I really have no words,” read a social media post Tuesday evening following the shooting. But change cannot happen unless we find our words and build something useful — or possibly life-saving — out of them by crafting serious, holistic solutions to gun violence.

Otherwise, the trauma and grief we are experiencing as a community will be a mere prelude to more trauma and more grief.

