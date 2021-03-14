Shawn Nicholson column: Blacks need control over their health care decisions

Making ends meet. Making a way out of no way. Just scraping by. To many African Americans, the so-called American Dream isn’t a house with a white picket fence, 2.4 children and a six-figure income. To many in my community, it’s not having to wake up in the morning and figure out how to stretch that last $100 until payday next week. It would be the assurance that our children can leave home and safely return home without being racially profiled. As a pastor to a predominantly Black congregation, I see this struggle every day.
The ways that the Black community must contend with racism in America drains more than just our energy. It drains our resources, too. The oppressive system we live in makes it difficult to focus on the future. This becomes an even more complicated equation when you factor in the need to prepare for medical emergencies and uncertainties — as many are with COVID-19.
Blacks have been marginalized by the health care system, and health disparities are well documented during the pandemic. Our community has survived oppression by taking care of ourselves — and that makes advance care planning all the more important.
When my parishioners talk to me, I explain to them why advance care planning (ACP) is an empowering step we all can take. ACP is intended to provide and document a clear legal directive for your medical wishes so that loved ones have guidance for making difficult decisions later if you can’t speak for yourself. You learn the options and then you get to decide, ahead of time.
It gives directives to health care professionals when we can’t communicate those decisions ourselves.
The impact of COVID-19 in the Black community has been staggering, and repeated studies show that we disproportionately have been affected. Although the pandemic negatively has impacted so many, if there’s anything positive, it’s that COVID-19 has initiated a wider discussion of inequality in health care and spurred us to act.
Faith communities have played a large part in protecting, educating and changing the African American population. As a faith leader who has worked in this community for more than 20 years, I know the church is where many go to pray and get answers to situations they don’t understand, as it often is for situations of death and disease. A patient leery of the suggestions of a physician or specialist might turn to the advice of a faith leader. That’s why I’m proud to be in a position to help.
One local resource to explore ACP and document wishes is Honoring Choices Virginia, a nonprofit that walks people through the process of understanding care options and creating a free, legally binding document to guide families and medical professionals, and equip them to advocate for loved ones. From trainings on topics such as ventilators, CPR and brain death, I learned — and can counsel my parishioners on — how to make these decisions.
The topic of advance care planning has become important to me. I’d like to see it expanded to include:
- Normalizing the discussion around ACP the way we do around blood donation. We can do this by supporting Senate Bill 1190, which would introduce ACP to high school students in Virginia.
- Appropriating CARES Act and other money for education and training, especially in Black and other underserved communities.
ACP always is important, but especially now in the African American community. It addresses important elements of the health care experience that currently are lacking for many by providing a way to exercise autonomy in decision-making. It can give a sense of pride and responsibility by alleviating the need for others to make life-altering medical decisions in times of crisis.
Having the ability to make decisions about our health treatment and even decisions regarding our final hours is empowering. Unlike the years when we had no choices because the slave master made them, this autonomy is one way to break cycles of generational health injustice.
Shawn Nicholson is managing principal at SMN Square Inc. and pastor at Beautiful Temple Ministries in Richmond. Contact him at: shawn@smnsquare.com