Shawn Nicholson column: Blacks need control over their health care decisions

Making ends meet. Making a way out of no way. Just scraping by. To many African Americans, the so-called American Dream isn’t a house with a white picket fence, 2.4 children and a six-figure income. To many in my community, it’s not having to wake up in the morning and figure out how to stretch that last $100 until payday next week. It would be the assurance that our children can leave home and safely return home without being racially profiled. As a pastor to a predominantly Black congregation, I see this struggle every day.

The ways that the Black community must contend with racism in America drains more than just our energy. It drains our resources, too. The oppressive system we live in makes it difficult to focus on the future. This becomes an even more complicated equation when you factor in the need to prepare for medical emergencies and uncertainties — as many are with COVID-19.

Blacks have been marginalized by the health care system, and health disparities are well documented during the pandemic. Our community has survived oppression by taking care of ourselves — and that makes advance care planning all the more important.