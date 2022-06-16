Shawn Weneta column: Expanding earned sentence credits enhances public safety

What do you have planned for Father’s Day? Are you going to celebrate your father, or be celebrated by your children and family?

Many of us have planned special events or outings for the fathers in our lives, eagerly counting down the days until we can show how much we appreciate them, and maybe even reunite for the first time in more than two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, imagine you haven’t seen your father or children for decades. You’re so excited to see the ones you love. But suddenly, the carpet is yanked out from under you at the last moment by new management.

Not fair, is it?

That’s the fate for hundreds of men and women, and nearly 1,000 families — and more importantly, children — in Virginia, whose loved ones are scheduled to be released but have been told those releases suddenly might be revoked.

In 2020, multiple bills were introduced to provide people behind bars convicted of nonviolent crimes the opportunity to acquire earned sentence credits (ESCs). Incarcerated people can earn ESCs toward release through good behavior and extraordinary efforts toward rehabilitation. The credits act as incentives for demonstrating and completing these steps.

And they are not new. The ESC system has been in place since Virginia’s enactment of “truth-in-sentencing” in 1995. Under current ESCs, people who are incarcerated in the commonwealth can earn up to 13% off of their sentence for meeting extremely high standards.

In 2020, both Democratic and Republican state lawmakers introduced legislation to expand ESCs, and they passed bipartisan reform in both chambers of the General Assembly. This bill created an expansion of the amount of time that could be served — allowing people to earn an additional 20% for a small category of nonviolent felonies like larceny and drug crimes.

The reform also allows someone who has “paired offenses” like a burglary of an unoccupied dwelling (classified as violent) and grand larceny (classified as nonviolent) to earn expanded credits on the larceny charge, lessening the sentence by a few months to a year. The person cannot earn expanded credits for the burglary charge. While the 2022 General Assembly session proposed repeals of the expanded ESCs, neither of the bills passed and expanded credits are set to go into effect July 1.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has been calculating updated release dates, verifying home plans and preparing people for release. Meanwhile, families have planned reunions, purchased airfares, booked weddings, bought clothing and secured job offers for their returning loved ones. Hope of togetherness sooner than later has been promised — and that promise has been believed.

Now these families might have to wait even longer to hug absent family members due to a few legislators seemingly attempting to exploit Virginia’s budget process in hopes of overriding this bipartisan reform. A loophole would allow for an amendment overriding the bill passed in 2020, and blocking implementation of a portion of the expanded ESC program.

It is not appropriate to legislate through the budget in order to subvert the conventional legislative process. Misleading statements about ESCs are being used to stoke fear and justify this inappropriate action.

It’s important to get the facts right: First, Attorney General Jason Miyares recently said expanding the ESC system would result in 15,000 people being released from prison in 2022. However, data obtained from VADOC shows approximately 12,000 of the 15,000 already were going to be released prior to ESC expansion.

Second, there’s an unfounded fear that ESCs will make our streets less safe. Yet the truth is less than 2% of the 3,212 early releases are serving time for homicide or sexual assault. They all have served their time and now are earning a few months off of their sentences for eligible nonviolent offenses.

All these people soon are due to be released, regardless of expanded ESCs. Furthermore, people eligible for expanded ESCs have consistently met the high behavioral and rehabilitative standards required by VADOC in order to return home sooner.

The expanded ESC program has been enshrined in the Code of Virginia for nearly two years. Despite multiple attempts to repeal and amend the law, it has remained intact.

While elected officials might not always like laws that are passed, they took an oath to uphold them. The government and those who represent it should have at least as much respect for the law as they ask from those whom they govern.

Incentivizing rehabilitation doesn’t harm public safety. In fact, it enhances public safety.