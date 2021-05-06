Shelly Smith column: Improving accessibility for telehealth visits will make health care more equitable

The COVID-19 pandemic created a new normal for Americans requiring us to rely on technology for everything from ordering groceries to accessing health care. Our increased reliance on digital technologies heightened our awareness of the digital divide, the gap in access to internet services between high- and low-income people.
Simply having access to the internet does not ensure equal opportunity. Individuals also must possess digital skills. That gap in digital skills is evident in the rapid shift to telehealth services. For telehealth to be accessible for all, Virginians need to consider additional support to increase digital opportunity for seniors.
Telehealth is not a new innovation, and evidence over the past several decades has validated its effectiveness and safety. Yet, pre-COVID-19, less than 10% of U.S. health care consumers used telehealth services, according to a 2019 poll by J.D. Power.
Outpatient visits nationally dropped by more than 60% in spring 2020, prompting emergency regulations to remove barriers to telehealth use. These regulatory changes resulted in 1.7 million Medicare beneficiaries receiving telehealth services in April 2020, according to studies published in The Commonwealth Fund and the American Journal of Managed Care.
While the postpandemic role of telehealth is unclear, the health care industry predicts that health care providers will continue to offer telehealth services. We must ask ourselves if the rapid uptake of telehealth inadvertently has disadvantaged the highest utilizer of health care services: the elderly.
A telehealth visit typically requires the use of a virtual portal. At a minimum, the visit includes audio conferencing. This process requires digital literacy and certain physical attributes: The patient requires the skills to log in to the platform, which likely includes reading small text, and needs to be able to hear the clinician. The Pew Research Center reports that nearly 30% of those who are older than age 65 report never having accessed the internet and, of those who do, nearly half required assistance.
A recent survey of 215,000 Medicare beneficiaries revealed that 40% reported vision impairment impeded their use of telehealth, while 30% reported a hearing impairment limited their use. A Journal of the American Medical Association study published in August corroborated this finding, reporting that greater than 30% of people older than 65 and 72% of people older than 85 cited low digital literacy and/or physical disability as the reason that they could not use video visits. These alarming facts ask us to consider the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act, particularly when it comes to web accessibility. Are seniors being discriminated against due to the effects of age on their sight, hearing or memory?
The pandemic forced real-time innovation as clinicians sought to improve uptake of telehealth services. Recognizing that seniors and other vulnerable populations might require more assistance with virtual visits, many clinics coordinated virtual visits during times when patients receive home health services or during a time with a family visitor so that their telehealth sessions could be facilitated.
With seniors’ health in mind, community organizations donated senior-friendly, Wi-Fi enabled devices with larger fonts and buttons. Students and clinicians affiliated with the Richmond Health and Wellness Program at Virginia Commonwealth University facilitated seniors’ use of technology to reduce social isolation during the pandemic. This is one example of real-time innovation that the pandemic spurred.
As health care builds a postpandemic normal, the architecture should be built on our collective experiences. We should consider more than payment parity to make telehealth equitable. We should consider accessible devices and improving the digital literacy of seniors to make access possible.
While the future of telehealth accessibility in Virginia has yet to be determined after 2021, we know that the digital divide extends beyond physical access and, as such, we have an obligation to ensure that vulnerable populations are not left out of the telehealth revolution. Payment reform to support assisted telehealth is one possible solution.
We have an opportunity to reconceptualize what health care services could look like. Using telehealth allows clinicians a glimpse into a person’s home life and potentially offers the patient the convenience of aging in place. As a society, we should consider innovative solutions to make this efficient care delivery model available to those who need it most: our seniors.
Shelly Smith, DNP, is the director of the doctor of nursing practice program and an associate professor at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing. She is a member of the Translational Research Fellows program at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. Contact her at: sporter@vcu.edu