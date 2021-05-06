Shelly Smith column: Improving accessibility for telehealth visits will make health care more equitable

With seniors’ health in mind, community organizations donated senior-friendly, Wi-Fi enabled devices with larger fonts and buttons. Students and clinicians affiliated with the Richmond Health and Wellness Program at Virginia Commonwealth University facilitated seniors’ use of technology to reduce social isolation during the pandemic. This is one example of real-time innovation that the pandemic spurred.

As health care builds a postpandemic normal, the architecture should be built on our collective experiences. We should consider more than payment parity to make telehealth equitable. We should consider accessible devices and improving the digital literacy of seniors to make access possible.

While the future of telehealth accessibility in Virginia has yet to be determined after 2021, we know that the digital divide extends beyond physical access and, as such, we have an obligation to ensure that vulnerable populations are not left out of the telehealth revolution. Payment reform to support assisted telehealth is one possible solution.

We have an opportunity to reconceptualize what health care services could look like. Using telehealth allows clinicians a glimpse into a person’s home life and potentially offers the patient the convenience of aging in place. As a society, we should consider innovative solutions to make this efficient care delivery model available to those who need it most: our seniors.