A native of Richmond, I have watched as the national mood has led to transformations on Monument Avenue. Gone from this elegant boulevard are all but one of the of the Confederate figures. Kirk Savage proposed: “A public monument represents a kind of collective recognition — in short, legitimacy — for the memory deposited there.”
What collective memory had been deposited in those statues: a uniform message, or did they communicate differently to varying constituencies? As an undergraduate at the University of Richmond when guiding some French actors around the city, one wondered why insurgent rebels had been honored. I had no adequate response.
Richmond faces a challenge: how to recreate Monument Avenue to reflect the commonwealth’s rich, diverse history. When the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts unveiled Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War,” it created aesthetic and intellectual excitement.
Being neither mute nor invisible, it spoke in radically innovative ways. “Rumors of War” will neither fade into invisibility nor silent Ozymandian incomprehensibility The statue engaged people in dialogue among present, past and toward the future. Such foresight is required for the rebirth of Monument Avenue.
Whom to honor? An extensive list unquestionably comes to mind, though any name promoted requires concentrated vetting. Is John Marshall a viable candidate? As a lawyer and later as chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, he decried the evils of slavery in announcing his unabashed opposition to the international slave trade.
During the 1790s, Marshall represented slaves pro bono in cases. Yet, he owned slaves and espoused reservations about large-scale emancipation. Ought he be honored?
An initial suggestion would promote three significant figures predating the creation of the nation: Powhatan, Pocahontas and Opechancanough. Each dealt with transformations to their world as they sought to preserve their way of life as the English arrived. Such a memorial should replace that of Columbus in Byrd Park, an appropriate way to recall the Algonquin-speaking peoples in Virginia.
Few will recognize Robert Carter III, neither will they know of his evolution from slave-owning oligarch, nor of his nonconformism against the established church. Carter clearly articulated the immorality of slavery, eventually undertaking the emancipation of his slaves. This drove a wedge between him and his family, as well as society. With his life in jeopardy, he fled to Maryland.
Moreover, it would be apt to honor Richmond native Oliver W. Hill, who challenged the malignant vestiges of segregation. His career won legal battles ensuring voting rights for African Americans. Fighting to end the doctrine of “separate but equal” ultimately led to the Brown vs. Board of Education decision. Hill’s efforts resonate with Carter’s courage, and though separated by more than a century, their moral fortitude should be recognized.
Wouldn’t it be novel to recognize Le Héros des Deux Mondes: the Marquis de Lafayette who at 19 traveled to America offering his services to the Continental Army. He absorbed the foundational ideals underlying the war, subsequently transporting them to France where in 1789, with the assistance of Thomas Jefferson, he integrated them into the Déclaration des Droits de l’Homme et du Citoyen, modeled on our Declaration of Independence. His bust sits in a niche at the Virginia State Capitol. Might this be the moment to honor him?
West of Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic campus would be a fitting place to honor Booker T. Washington, a consummate educator, who believed in the importance of education and entrepreneurship for young black people. As founder of the Tuskegee Institute, he inspired Julius Rosenwald to establish schools for young African Americans throughout the South. The Rosenwald schools reflected Washington’s vision to prepare black youth to advance in the world.
What about three Virginians whose artistry touched global audiences: Ella Fitzgerald, Pearl Bailey and Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. A statue honoring Robinson stands in Richmond, but connecting him with Fitzgerald and Bailey makes a statement: Creativity and talent bring people together.
A concluding reflection: The Lee monument dwarfed others and has become a nexus for demonstrators. Might this venue permit a commemoration of Thomas Jefferson’s 1786 Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.
By crafting something on Monument Avenue, perhaps a degree of peace may be brought to a troubled city. Imagine preserving the existing base, removing Lee’s name, then adding phrases from the statue. The use of lights and water, elemental to all major religious faiths, could unite.
This is a rare moment. Monument Avenue is distinctive. Mere cosmetic reforms will not solve past errors. Richmond possesses a unique opportunity to recreate this noble thoroughfare into an avenue communicating hope and pride, a monument to cherish.
Why memorialize anyone??? Richmond is an arts community... Why not hold a contest for artists or groups of artists to propose a new look for the avenue that reflects Richmond's culture sans the dead people... ~~~ Bob
Thank you, Dr. Sibelman. These are indeed excellent suggestions and ideas like yours will go a long way to heal the city.
