Siobhan Dunnavant, Joe Morrissey and Chap Petersen column: It's time to open Virginia's schools

There is no evidence that schools must be closed to defeat COVID-19. In contrast, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have maintained this entire time that schools should be open with certain measures and precautions in place to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

A key factor in this analysis is that children are significantly less affected by this disease; very few children under age 18 nationwide have died from COVID-19. Yet despite the data, children continue to pay the largest price of the shutdown.

The governor has proposed “re-allotting” money for teacher pay raises without any requirement that students or teachers be physically present. He even is committing to spend $500 million to “hold harmless” those school divisions that have lost thousands of students — without actually solving the issue that is causing families to withdraw their students from the school system.

It’s time for the General Assembly to act on this critical issue. When it goes back into session on Wednesday, we will consider the governor’s amendments to Virginia’s biennial budget. There should be no new budget approved, nor additional funding allocated to school districts, unless schools are reopened for in-person learning.

The best interests of children should drive every school decision. For 10 months, 1 million children have been barred from public school classrooms, without a scientific rationale. It is the duty of the General Assembly to end this school shutdown. It’s time to reopen schools.