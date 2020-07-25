Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, represents the 12th District in the Virginia Senate and is an ob-gyn. Contact her at: District12@senate.virginia.gov

Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, represents the 66th District in the House of Delegates and is a retired teacher of 30 years. Contact him at: Delkcox@house.virginia.gov

Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, represents the 62nd District in the House of Delegates and formerly served on the Chesterfield County School Board. Contact her at: Delccoyner@house.virginia.gov