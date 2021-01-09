Solomon D. Stevens column: Democracy and reading

And so they were stunned and sometimes upset or even defiant when one of their professors pointed out to them that what they were reading actually challenged their beliefs rather than confirming their beliefs. As the ability to read has declined in the United States, a focus on self has increased.

In her book “Reader, Come Home,” Maryanne Wolf discusses the changes that have taken place in our brains during the digital age.

She is not an anti-technology person, and her focus is not just about how much screen time young people are putting in each day. Rather, she looks at the kind of reading we tend to do today — quickly browsing through short pieces on social media or glancing at quick summaries of things.

Along with this comes an impatience with longer, more complex texts. Notice that texts on the internet often come along with a helpful statement that what you are about to read is only a “three-” or “five-” minute read. Obviously, the concern is that people will not read something if they are concerned that it is too long.